Eagles Rookie Pukes at Practice, Orlando Scandrick Works Out

Ryan Bates may not be a household name, but he’s certainly enjoying his two minutes of fame. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State was spotted puking during Saturday morning’s practice, feeling the after-effects of the 90-degree heat in Philadelphia. Bates was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for the Nittany Lions.

According to NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt, Bates channeled his inner Donovan McNabb (sorry, had to take the bait) and vomited on the practice field Saturday in between drills. Bates, who can play all positions on the offensive line, grew up an Eagles fan in the Philadelphia suburb of Warminster, PA.

Ryan Bates today: 🤮 (He threw up)#Eagles — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 27, 2019

If it weren’t for the helmet covering his face and the No. 74 painted on his back, Bates could be mistaken for Eagles center Jason Kelce. The two are similar in stature — Bates at 6-foot-4, Kelce at 6-foot-3 — but Bates carries about 20 extra pounds. Their faces are eerily identical, a fact many have pointed out already on social media.

Eagles Bring Orlando Scandrick in for Workout

The Eagles have brought a former nemesis into the fold, too. Long-time Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick was in town for a workout with the team, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Scandrick had previously worked out for the Vikings and last played for the Chiefs.

Scandrick, who is dating actress and model Draya Michele and once got suspended four games for using the drug Molly, spent nine seasons in Dallas before moving over to Kansas City last season. His possible arrival gives the Eagles added depth in the secondary, following injuries to cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot), Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre’Von LeBlanc (undisclosed).

The #Eagles are hosting veteran CB Orlando Scandrick on a visit today, source says. He recently worked out for the #Vikings. Former #Cowboys corner exploring a return to the NFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2019

He also spent five months in Washington, but the team cut him before the start of the 2018 season. Needless to say, he is very familiar with the NFC East. He has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. In 2017, Scandrick was asked what impressed him about Wentz and he praised the quarterback’s size, strength and ability to stay calm under pressure.

“His poise. He’s big, strong and poised. He doesn’t go down easy and he takes care of the ball,” Scandrick told Dennis and Cowlishaw on 103.3 FM ESPN Radio in Dallas.

Best Friends: Jason Peters and Andre Dillard

The lovefest between the future Hall of Famer and his potential replacement has grown stronger by the day. Back in June during OTAs, Jason Peters and Andre Dillard were often seen chatting each other up on the sideline and the rookie even posted a side-by-side photo of them on Instagram. He captioned it with: “Learning from the best.” Well, the relationship has carried over into training camp as Peters and Dillard were spotted walking off the practice field together, via Brandon Lee Gowton.

Rookie and the vet walking back to the locker room together. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dUSaa3Lq0L — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2019

“I’ve got to give my knowledge to him,” Peters told reporters. “And whenever I leave, I’ll leave it to him. Because you know how hard you writers are on the left tackle.”

Dillard added that all the veterans on the Eagles offensive line have helped him.

“They really took me under their wing, the older guys on the O-line,” Dillard said, “and I’ve learned so much from coaches here and the players here in such a short amount of time compared to the rest of my life playing ball,” Dillard said. “So it’s just, this is where I’ll become the best I can possibly be.”

