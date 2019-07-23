Eagles Have Options with Ronald Darby Out for Training Camp

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby is expected to miss the start of Eagles training camp as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury sustained last season. Darby will be ready for Week 1 against the Redskins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Health updates: #Eagles CB Ronald Darby (ACL) is expected to start training camp on PUP, source said, but being active Week 1 is still a legit possibility. … Meanwhile, #Packers starting CB Kevin King (shoulder) will be active and healthy to begin training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2019

Darby has been rather unreliable in his short tenure with the Eagles. He has only started 16 games in parts of two seasons in Philadelphia, including not seeing any action since Week 10 of the 2018 season after suffering an ACL tear in Dallas. The oft-injured cornerback also endured a dislocated ankle that sidelined him for the first half of the 2017 campaign. He has six career interceptions — four of them with the Eagles — in 46 games played.

With Darby out, there should be plenty of snaps to go around in training camp. Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones are now the presumed starters, with Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox expected to get extended looks.

Cre’Von LeBlanc, One Name to Watch with Darby Out

While the news is certainly a blow to the Eagles defense, it is one that can be easily absorbed. The team is extremely deep and well-balanced at the cornerback position, especially after the emergence of Cre’Von LeBlanc last season in the playoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, LeBlanc finished the season allowing just 1.02 yards per every snap in slot coverage while grading out as their top-rated cornerback. The 24-year-old has been putting in extra time this offseason in the gym, too. He was seen running alongside Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In addition, his trainer Tevin Allen put him and fellow Eagles cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon through the wringer down in Fort Lauderdale. They worked on body stability, lateral movement, hip fluidity and conditioning, according to NJ Advance Media.

Cre'von LeBlanc is the highest-graded cornerback this postseason pic.twitter.com/o7lob7A6GM — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2019

LeBlanc, a former undrafted free agent, has already handled the ultimate pressure cooker when he picked off Drew Brees on the first snap in their divisional-round playoff matchup. LeBlanc was signed with low expectations, claimed off waivers more out of necessity than need. He also showed great promise down the stretch and played 77 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.

He considers himself a religious man and never questioned his own ability, especially not in the face of adversity. It was a year ago that he was cut and waived by the Detroit Lions and only found a home in Philadelphia because then-assistant GM Joe Douglas believed in him.

“You can’t be down on yourself for too long in this league – things are going to happen,” LeBlanc told The Inquirer. “You’re going to get hurt, you’re going to get released. That’s just the business part of it. You’ve got to still hold your head high, still have faith in the man above. I would say he won’t bring you this far to leave you.”

