Catching Up with Eagles Players 24 Hours Before Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles report to the NovaCare Complex for training camp on July 24, then hit the field for their first practice on July 25. The team has increasingly lofty goals and expectations this season, with many “in-the-know” analysts predicting a Super Bowl. As the final 24 hours tick away, let’s take a look at how the players are spending their final minutes before the grind of the football season starts.

Zach Ertz on Eagles this season “In terms of talent, I have never been on a team like this. The talent on this team is second to none” He says this team is more talented than the Super Bowl team 🔥🔥#Eagles pic.twitter.com/GE9sTFof0t — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 12, 2019

“I would say that, you know, from a skill position on offense (standpoint), it’s probably the best we’ve had going into my fourth season,” Pederson told reporters in June. “From a depth standpoint, as I mentioned earlier, I think it’s equivalent to what we had going into the 2017 season. But listen, all that can change in a heartbeat, as we know.”

Shareef Miller Flashes Medallion Honoring Brother

Eagles rookie Shareef Miller will be fighting for snaps in a somewhat thin defensive end rotation. The former Penn State edge rusher — and known Dallas Cowboys hater — will have extra motivation heading into training camp as he plans to keep the spirit of his brother alive in the form of a poetic gold medallion. Miller posted a photo on Instagram showing a portrait of his slain brother around his neck.

His brother, Mikal-Powell Miller died tragically in 2015 when he was shot four times following an argument in West Philadelphia. The death has both haunted and inspired him ever since. “I didn’t talk to people for weeks. I didn’t even want to come to Penn State,” Miller told The Inquirer. “Sometimes I would get on myself, like ‘I wish I was there.’ If I was there, I probably could’ve done something.”

Miles Sanders Buys Himself a Mercedes-Benz

Miles Sanders started his NFL career by buying his mom a brand new car just one month after the Eagles selected him with the 53rd overall pick. The rookie running back out of Penn State said she “deserved the world” at the time. Now, two days before training camp, Sanders has decided to treat himself to something fun before grueling two-a-days start. He posted a photo on Instagram showing off a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV — and it’s painted green, for obvious reasons. After riding the pine behind Saquon Barkley at Penn State, Sanders is ready to prove he belongs in the NFL.

Brandon Graham Already Misses His Daughter

Eagles players have to report to training camp by Wednesday Brandon Graham is on his way.

But his daughter is going to really really miss him “I don’t want you to go” 💚💚#Eagles

🎥 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/vhgkz7vzPC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 22, 2019

One of the Eagles absolute best pass-rushers shared an inside look at family time in the Graham household when he captured his daughter Emerson wishing him goodbye. Graham, who has been working out rigorously this offseason with trainer Mike Barwis, was leaving his home in Detroit for the airport and Emerson was not having it. She really, really wanted her dad to stay home — the sound of her sobbing is enough to make anyone tear up.

Graham, of course, was the hero of Super Bowl LII after his legendary strip-sack on Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter. He has vowed to approach double-digit sacks this year for the Eagles.

Fletcher Cox Hangs with the Dogs

Fletcher Cox constantly posts pictures of his three dogs on social media, always drawing precious comments from his many fans. His three Pitbulls are affectionately named Debow, Philly and Nina. Cox, who underwent foot surgery in the offseason from an injury sustained in the Eagles’ playoff loss, has repeatedly stated that he’ll be ready to go for training camp.

In seven seasons, Cox has tallied 330 total tackles and 44.5 sacks, with 111 quarterback hits. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in 2012 and locked him up to a six-year, $103 million contract in 2016. He was recently voted the fourth-best player in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Is DeSean Jackson Still in California?

Eagles speedster DeSean Jackson has spent the majority of his offseason in the Los Angeles area, working out with trainer Gary Cablayan and making hip hop documentaries with Snoop Dogg. He posted a montage of highlights from a July 6 youth football clinic for his annual F.A.S.T. Camp, while showing a snippet of the receiver training with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

It has been fun getting a glimpse into Jackson’s personal life through the lens of Instagram. Two days ago, Jackson reminded everyone that he ranks No. 4 on the list for receiving yards among active receivers, with 10,261 receiving yards. That’s right behind Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Larry Fitzgerald.

Jason Kelce Ready to See ‘Hungry Dogs’

At this point, Jason Kelce can do no wrong in Philadelphia. The master motivator and de-facto team captain was at it again when he posted a motivational message on Instagram describing what training camp means to him. The All-Pro center channeled his electrifying Super Bowl speech last week when he trotted out his message of “hungry dogs” needing to eat. Pro Football Focus recently called Kelce the best center in the NFL, and there have been rumblings about him getting a bust in Canton someday.

“These hungry individuals remind me of a time when I was there with them, and they give me energy and insight to what truly has gotten me here, and what will continue to make this team great. Hunger and passion,” Kelce wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see what everyone brings in 7 days, can’t wait to start taking anti inflammatories, and can’t wait to see some hungry dogs for the start of another season. Go Eagles!”

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Gets New Whip

Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be another player pulling up to training camp in a brand new car. He posted a photo on Instagram posting next to a Jeep Rubicon with the caption: “BIG shoutout to Geno Barbera and Ken Miles at Barbera Autoland for hooking me with my first whip! Blessings.” The 6-foot-3 receiver out of Stanford has been called a draft-day steal and “hidden gem” after hauling in 63 balls for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, his 16.8 yards per catch ranked ninth in the 2018 draft class.

One more thing: Arcega-Whiteside loves running by cornerbacks. “My coaches always told me that if you ever want to be good at something, be good at something that you can’t teach,” Arcegea-Whiteside told SB Nation’s Justin Melo. “Well, I’m really good at running past corners downfield. It’s not something that can be coached up. I’m very thankful to put that on tape and to go out there and do it on a regular basis.”

