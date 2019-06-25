Fletcher Cox Expects to Be Ready for Eagles Training Camp

Fletcher Cox provided a brief update on his status during a quick interview at a high school football camp in Mississippi. The All-Pro defensive tackle confirmed that “everything is going good” and he expects to be ready when the Eagles report to training camp on July 24.

“Everything is going good. I’m happy about that,” Cox said, via NJ.com. “Just taking it day-by-day. The goal is to be ready for training camp. Just taking it day-by-day. Doctors got a schedule, and I’m following what they’re doing. Everything is going good so far.”

Cox was teaching high school players technique in 7-on-7 drills during a bracket-style skills competition at Jackson Prep in Flowood, Mississippi. Nick Niehaus from WAPT TV caught up with the Eagles star in between practices.

Cox underwent foot surgery in the offseason after getting hurt and walking gingerly off the field in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has been steadily rehabbing ever since. During minicamp, the 28-year-old was seen working out on the sideline and promised he’d be back in time for training camp.

Just a *tad bit* more serious of a "youth camp" across town was @fcoxx_91 high school 7 on 7 high school football camp. @mrafootball @JacksonPrep_FB pic.twitter.com/dPQEGeexzn — Nick Niehaus (@nickniehausWAPT) June 23, 2019

Cox congratulated the offensive and defensive MVPs from the 7-on-7 camp on Twitter over the weekend. In seven seasons, Cox has tallied 330 total tackles and 44.5 sacks, with 111 quarterback hits. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in 2012 and locked him up to a six-year, $103 million contract in 2016.

Great Job by @The11_k on being named Offensive MVP & @JoePerk2020 on being named Defensive MVP at the 4th Annual Fletcher Cox 7v7! pic.twitter.com/162iq1Qs4V — Demetric D. Warren (@DemetricDWarren) June 23, 2019

