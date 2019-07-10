ESPY Awards 2019: Nominees & Winners

The 2019 ESPY Awards will recognize athletic achievements from some of the most renowned athletes and entertainers.

The awards ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EST July 10 on ABC. Tracy Morgan will host the show. The show is in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

The star-studded nominees include tennis champion Serena Williams, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, world-famous golfer Tiger Woods and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

This list will be updated as the winners are announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Female Tennis Player

And the winner of the #ESPYS Best Female Tennis Player goes to … @serenawilliams 👑 pic.twitter.com/K3AtR0V8c5 — espnW (@espnW) July 11, 2019

Winner: Serena Williams

Nominees:

Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep

Petra Kvitová

Best International Men’s Soccer Player

Another 🏆 for Messi. He takes home the hardware for Best International Men's Soccer Player at the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/mjBITEI8Uy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2019

Winner: Lionel Messi

Nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

Virgil Van Dyke

Best Breakthrough Athlete

NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year! It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley. (📍 @CENTURY21) pic.twitter.com/ZFo1NIo9Ko — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019

Winner: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Nominees:

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open

Best College Athlete

From Duke star to No. 1 NBA draft pick to Best College Athlete at the #ESPYS Zion does it all 💪 pic.twitter.com/s4OZXS5i17 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 11, 2019

Winner: Zion Williamson, Duke MBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner

Nominees:

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football – 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner

Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball – USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner

Best NFL Player

Winner: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Nominees:

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brooks Koepka, Golf

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Alex Morgan, USWNT

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

Best International Women’s Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia

Lucy Bronze, England

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Scott Dixon, Indy

Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Best NBA Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Nominees:

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, OKC Thunder

Best WNBA Player

Winner: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Nominees:

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Bests Boxer

Canelo Alvarez

Vasily Lomachenko

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

Best MMA Fighter

Winner: Daniel Cormier

Nominees:

Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo

Amanda Nunes

Best Male Golfer

Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke Henderson

Jin-Young Ko

Sung Hyun Park

Best Male Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Nyjah Huston (USA), skateboard

Scotty James (AUS), snowboard

Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross

Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Here's the moment Chloe Kim found out she won the ESPY for Best Female Action Sports Athlete 🏆 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/KjtJPAHlXe — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2019

Winner: Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard

Kelly Sildaru (EST), ski

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mike Smith

Florent Geroux

Jose Ortiz

Best Male With A Disability

Mark Barr – Triathalon

Declan Farmer – Hockey

Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing

Oz Sanchez – Cycling

Best Female With A Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing

Shawn Morelli, Cycling

Allysa Seely, Triathalon

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Norm Duke

Anthony Simonsen

Jakob Butturff

Best MLS Player

Winner: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy

Nominees:

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney, DC United

Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls

Bests NWSL Player

Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns

Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

Best Game

NCAAF – LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history

NFL Week 11 – LA Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) – Monday Night Football

NCAAW Final Four – Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) – 26 lead changes

Bests Record-Breaking Performance

Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark

Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98

Best Play (bracket-style voting)

Miami Miracle: Miami Dolphins Stun the New England Patriots

Kawhi Leonard Drains Game-Winner at Buzzer in Game 7

Derrick Henry’s NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars

Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10

Andrew Benintendi calls game

Damian Lillard Sends OKC Home On Buzzer Beater

Manchester QB Brendon Clar throws this ball to Kevin Henderson for the 48 yard TD catch

Texas Tech WR makes one-handed grab that mirrors OBJs best catch

Kinsley Washington singled home Jacqui Prober to win the Bruins’ 12th softball title

Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half

Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold

Arike Ogunbowale Behind the Back Pass

Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite Save Virginia at the buzzer

Wilmington Charter’s Taylor Gillis with CATCH OF THE YEAR!

“Hail Mary” pass helps Texas high school football team win state title

Best Viral Sports Moment

Winner: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10

Nominees:

Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram, the 7-year-old running phenom is already faster than you

Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold

Don’t Sleep on Sister Mary Jo’s curveball

Bests Upset

NCAAF – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35, Old Dominion only had a 1.8% chance of winning according to ESPN’s FPI, making it the largest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of Football Power Index projections

2018 US Open – Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams

NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off what many thought impossible, an upset for the ages after a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series.

Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. upset win over Anthony Joshua

Best ESports Moment (bracket-style voting)

Winner: oLarry’s return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting

Nominees:

SonicFox winning Evo after switching sides

Team Liquid upsets defending world champ Invictus Gaming at MSI

Cloud9 wins CS:GO Boston Major

Astralis winning Katowice

Invictus League of Legends World Championship

Spitfire win inaugural Overwatch League championship

Serral winning StarCraft at BlizzCon

Shanghai Dragons end 42-game losing streak

Team OG wins the International and $11 million from qualifiers

Chiquita Evans becoming the first woman in the 2K League

Leffen finally winning EVO in what could be Melee’s last year at the event

Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM

Chritobin Madden Challenge walk off

G2 wins R6 world championship

Mongausse winning Summer Skirmish from out of nowhere

Best WWE Moment

Winner: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission

Nominees:

Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35

Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women’s Championship Title