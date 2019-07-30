Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Sued $20 Million For Alleged Conspiracy

As if the contract holdout of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not enough. The organization and Zeke are being sued $20 million for allegedly covering up a car accident that occurred in 2017, according to TMZ Sports.

On January 11, 2017, Elliot was involved in a car accident near the team facility and Frisco Police reported the accident as “minor.”

Elliott tweeted that he was alright after the incident to confirm the story:

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The driver in the other car sued Elliott for $1 million in August 2018 for “serious, life-altering injuries and damages.

New Turn of Events

TMZ is reporting that Elliott’s people and the Frisco Police Department covered up details of the incident.

Alleged plaintiff, Ronnie Hill, says in the lawsuit that nobody reported details of the accident or examined Elliott. He claims that Elliott “most likely” would have been ruled out for the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers for a concussion just days later. The Cowboys lost but Elliott had 125 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract Holdout

Elliott reportedly headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reported. He’ll likely continue to train while his teammates get ready for the season at training camp in Oxnard, CA.

These allegations could potentially have an impact on the contract terms and negotiations.

As Elliott enters his fourth season with the Cowboys, he has rushed for a total of over 4,000 yards. He is the focal point of the team’s offense. His numbers could improve with a newly healthy offensive line.

Read Full Lawsuit:

