O.J. Simpson on Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon Holdouts: Pay These Men!

The contract holdouts of Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon has no bounds as former NFL running back O.J. Simpson chimed in on Twitter. His message was simple, “pay these men!”

In the video, Simpson calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for not paying Elliott, he has “outperformed his rookie contract.”

He continues to Jones, “Let’s face it, with him[Elliott], you’re a Super Bowl caliber team, without him you might not make the playoffs.”

Elliott is due $12 million over the next two years with the Cowboys. Still under his rookie contract, Elliott wants to be paid like top paid running back in the league, Todd Gurley. He has reportedly moved his training to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while his team practices in Oxnard, CA. He will like to get paid before entering his 4th season.

Melvin Gordon Comments

Melvin Gordon is currently holding out of Chargers’ training camp. He is entering his 3rd season in the NFL and only had one 1,000+ yard season in 2017. He is reportedly looking for a contract close to Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s three-year $39 million deal.

He has some depth behind him at running back, so the team has a bit more leverage than the Cowboys.

Simpson said Gordon’s situation is a little different, given the depth in Los Angeles. He thinks Gordon is one of the best in the league when he is on the field.

Senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson says the two sides are $2 million to $3 million off from a deal:

#Chargers & Melvin Gordon talks are $2-$3 million apart in average salary. Chargers hoping for a raise over #Falcons’ Devonta Freeman (5 years, $41.25 mil). Gordon aiming closer to #Cardinals’ David Johnson (3 yrs, $39 mil). I think $12 mil per yr w/ incentives would get it done. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 27, 2019

It looks like the Chargers and Gordon are moving closer to a deal than the Cowboys and Elliott.

