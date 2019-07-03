Warriors, Rockets, Spurs, Others Eyeing NBA Free Agent, Jabari Parker

NBA free agent, Jabari Parker is looking for a new team this offseason and the Golden State Warriors are an attractive destination for Parker.

With the departure of Kevin Durant and the likelihood that Klay Thompson will be out all of next season, Parker is a cost-effective option.

Washington Wizards declined $20 million option for Jabari Parker. Wizards have interest in re-signing Jabari Parker which was initially reported by NBC Sports Washington. That still remains true. If two can’t come to deal: pay attention to Warriors, Kings, Spurs as suitors. — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

This offseason, the Washington Wizards declined Parker’s $20 million option, with the strong possibility that he won’t be brought back in.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker’s rights were renounced by the team last summer.

After a rash of injuries during his four years in Milwaukee, Parker sought to bring new life to his career by signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago native signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the team.

Before last season’s opener, Parker was relegated to the role of the team’s sixth man.

He was not happy. Despite that, Parker averaged 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game through December.

Parker was eventually shipped to the Washington Wizards before the NBA’s trading deadline in February. In 25 games in DC, he averaged 15 points and 7.2 rebounds. He also was profiecient by hitting 52.3% from the field.

The Golden State Warriors are lacking frontcourt depth and the former Duke University standout could offer a presence.

Ironically, Parker has something to prove in the same way that DeMarcus Cousins had something to prove last summer.

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to play for the Golden State Warriors.

Last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins suffered a serious Achilles’ injury.

This season, Cousins returned to the Warriors’ lineup and Boogie posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors.

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” DeMarcus Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

Jabari Parker has some suitors: the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.

No surprise there.

Los Angeles, Sacramento Kings Brooklyn Nets & Sacramento Kings did have interest in Jabari Parker this offseason, according to Parker while speaking to attendees of The 77 Project at the Daley Center in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/WBjCqJ2831 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 19, 2018

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had interest in him last offseason, Parker told me this past fall.

The Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets & Sacramento Kings were also dialed in.

Parker’s strength is his versatility as an offensive stretch-four mismatch. He’ll likely be able to run the court on the fast break.