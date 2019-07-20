J.B. Holmes Career Earnings: How Much Prize Money Has Golfer Made?

J.B Holmes is a golfer from Campbellsville (Ky.) that currently sits near the top the leaderboard after two rounds at the 2019 British Open. He surged ahead of the competition on Thursday after recording six birdies en route to a 5-under par. On Friday at Royal Portrush, he posted a solid 68 to hold a single-stroke lead at 8-under.

He has since seen Ireland’s Shane Lowry tie him. The winner will take home $1,935,000, as well as the Claret Jug.

This could be a hefty addition to Holmes’ already staggering career earnings of $25,330,665 (per Yahoo Sports). This combines the $25,069,156 he has accrued on the PGA Tour, as well as the extra cash tallied from his Kentucky Opens wins in 2003-04 and his 2010 CVS Caremark Charity Classic victory alongside Ricky Barnes.

His biggest paydays naturally came at his five PGA Tour victories. These are how those tournaments awarded him:

2006 FBR Open ($936,000)

FBR Open ($936,000) 2008 FBR Open ($1,080,000)

FBR Open ($1,080,000) 2014 Wells Fargo Championship ($1,242,000)

Wells Fargo Championship ($1,242,000) 2015 Shell Houston Open ($1,188,000)

Shell Houston Open ($1,188,000) 2019 Genesis Open ($1,332,000)

He ranks No. 54 entering the weekend on the all-time PGA Tour Money list, just behind Hideki Matsuyama of Japan’s $25,130,942. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland sits a few spots above at $25,550,920.

Should Holmes bring home his first major championship, he would leap up the earnings board just like Woodland did a few weeks ago.

How Holmes Spends His Money

In addition, he has scored endorsement deals and sponsorships, from the likes of Apex, Callaway, Sunice and Yum!. With the substantial income, Holmes and his wife Erica also participate in a lot of charity work. He was honored at the 2016 President’s Cup for his work with Assumption High School in Louisville.

Erica, an alumna of Assumption from 2005, established a scholarship that awards $2,500 to incoming freshmen to the prep school that demonstrate “leadership by performing an additional 5-10 hours of community service during their freshman year beyond the requirement of AHS.”

It’s also awarded based on financial need and academic achievement.

“Knowing I was supported gave me the confidence I needed to succeed in life after graduation,” she wrote when starting the scholarship fund. “It is my wish to pass on this experience to other young students. I want them to help others by participating in community service. It is through community service that I realized how blessed I am.”

The Holmes’ are based out of Bradenton (Fla.), but according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times last December, they are looking to sell their home for $2.15 million. This is reportedly $100,000 more than the original purchase four years ago.

Set lakeside on three-quarters of an acre, the two-story house expands to a glass atrium with a fountain-fed swimming pool with a spa, kitchen and fireplace. Inside, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 6,325 square feet.

He is one of several PGA Tour stars that choose to reside in Florida, as the weather accomodates practice all year round.

Otherwise, J.B.’s only other listed hobby is fishing, according to his PGA Tour profile. He mostly lives a humble life with Erica, their son Tucker Bradley and their Goldendoodle Ace.