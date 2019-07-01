Rumors of Kareem Hunt in Possible Bar Fight Come to Light

Kareem Hunt is on a second-chance deal with the Cleveland Browns, who showed faith in the running back after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following disturbing video of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel was made public.

Now, rumors are circulating that Hunt was involved in an incident outside of a bar in Cleveland over the weekend, which would almost surely end his tenure with the Browns and possibly his NFL career.

A Reddit user posted the rumor Monday, calling it “soon to be breaking news.”

“He was involved in a fight outside Barley House. The other individual will be pressing charges. Not good folks. Story will be breaking most likely today.”

Soren Petro, a radio host in Kansas City, said there had been a lot of chatter, but no police report on an incident involving Kareem Hunt.

There is a lot of chatter on twitter in Cleveland about the possibility of Kareem Hunt having been involved in a bar fight this weekend. As of right now we know of no police report. We’ve reached out to people in Cleveland and will let you know if there is anything to the rumors. — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) July 1, 2019

Zach Frydenlund of Complex Sports seconded the report that Cleveland Police “have no info on anything with [Kareem] Hunt over the weekend.” However, Frydenlund noted to his followers that this doesn’t mean nothing happened and everyone should take a “wait and see” approach.

According to a Cleveland Police Spokesman, they "have no info on anything with [Kareem] Hunt over the weekend." Will update if anything changes. — DAWGSGOTTAEATCHOPZ (@Pchopz_) July 1, 2019

The Browns have not released a statement regarding the issue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kareem Hunt Looking to Earn ‘Trust’ From Browns

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards and fumbled just once — which came on his first career carry. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

However, before he takes his place alongside Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield, Hunt has to serve an eight games suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt, who previously played for the Chiefs, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last fall following news that he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel. It was later announced that he would be banned for half of the season.

During his first session with the media in Cleveland, Hunt stressed that he was looking to earn the team’s trust.

“I got to earn people’s trust back and my actions are going to show,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s first set of OTAs.

Hunt is on a one-year deal with no guaranteed money, so if he does slip up, there’s no consequences for the Browns if they want to go another direction.

So far, however, he seems to have made a good impression on his new teammates.