Rumors of Kareem Hunt in Possible Bar Fight Come to Light

Getty Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Kareem Hunt is on a second-chance deal with the Cleveland Browns, who showed faith in the running back after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following disturbing video of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel was made public.

Now, rumors are circulating that Hunt was involved in an incident outside of a bar in Cleveland over the weekend, which would almost surely end his tenure with the Browns and possibly his NFL career.

A Reddit user posted the rumor Monday, calling it “soon to be breaking news.”

He was involved in a fight outside Barley House. The other individual will be pressing charges. Not good folks. Story will be breaking most likely today.”

Soren Petro, a radio host in Kansas City, said there had been a lot of chatter, but no police report on an incident involving Kareem Hunt.

Zach Frydenlund of Complex Sports seconded the report that Cleveland Police “have no info on anything with [Kareem] Hunt over the weekend.” However, Frydenlund noted to his followers that this doesn’t mean nothing happened and everyone should take a “wait and see” approach.

The Browns have not released a statement regarding the issue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

GettyCleveland Browns Kareem Hunt with his previous team, the Kansas City Cheifs

Kareem Hunt Looking to Earn ‘Trust’ From Browns

On the field, Hunt’s numbers are gaudy. In his first two seasons, the Toledo product racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards and fumbled just once — which came on his first career carry. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

However, before he takes his place alongside Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield, Hunt has to serve an eight games suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt, who previously played for the Chiefs, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last fall following news that he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel. It was later announced that he would be banned for half of the season.

During his first session with the media in Cleveland, Hunt stressed that he was looking to earn the team’s trust.

“I got to earn people’s trust back and my actions are going to show,” Hunt told reporters at the team’s first set of OTAs.

Hunt is on a one-year deal with no guaranteed money, so if he does slip up, there’s no consequences for the Browns if they want to go another direction.

So far, however, he seems to have made a good impression on his new teammates.

“Good kid. Mistakes happen,” Baker Mayfield told reporters at OTAs. “Everybody that has been around him knows who he is. I think he was given a second chance and he is taking advantage of it.”

Mayfield reportedly talked with Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes after the team signed Hunt to get some input.

Kelce had plenty of good things to say Mayfield about his former teammate, and showed further support while talking to the media before playing in a celebrity softball game in the Cleveland area.

“You guys are getting an unbelievable athlete,” Kelce told reporters. ” Somebody that can change the game with one or two carries, one or two touches and really give you a chance to win.”

Kelce expanded his stance on Hunt and what his experience with the running back has been.

“The biggest thing was as much as you try to stay away from the actually situation that happened, Kareem has been nothing but a good friend and a good teammate,’’ said Kelce. “He’s been in the community trying to make a difference in other people’s lives. That’s what’s real. Everyone has things that go wrong in their lives. It’s how you come out of those situations that determine your true character. I think I’ll just leave it as that. What we said is true. Kareem, I hope he makes the best of his situation.”

