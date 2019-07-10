Karsyn Elledge, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Niece: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dale Earnhadt Jr.’s niece, Karsyn Elledge survived a scary wreck at a United States Auto Club (USAC) Racing midget car event Tuesday night at Red Dirt Raceway in Oklahoma.

The daughter of Kelley Earnhardt appeared to be in her vehicle when it flipped over the turn three wall, but exited her car under her own power seemingly unscathed.

After Elledge’s car tumbled over the wall she got out and is seen talking to safety personnel letting them know she was okay.

Elledge is an 18-year-old racer who falls in line with the rest of her family, as she is quickly rising up the ranks the USAC world.

1. Elledge Said the Only Thing That Took a Beating Because of the Crash Is Her Pride

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

Shortly after the crash, Elledge took to Twitter to tell fans that she was fine after the crash. She said the thing that took the most damage is her pride.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out, I am sore, but most hurt is my pride. I give it my all every night & I hat that I let everyone down,” Elledge said in a statement on Twitter.

She also mentioned how humbling racing is as a sport.

“This sport is so humbling & I hope that we can put all this behind us & continue moving forward,” Elledge’s post stated. “Tonight I am so very thankful that all my safety equipment did it’s [sic] job & that my team built a safe car.”

2. Elledge’s Mom Made Sure All of Her Fans Knew She Was Okay Following the Crash

.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned! — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019

Elledge’s mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, took to Twitter shortly after the crash to confirm to fans that Elledge wasn’t severely hurt.