Drake’s Close Friend Says Kawhi Leonard Returning to Raptors [LOOK]

As the days roll on, the rumblings, rumors and reports surrounding Kawhi Leonard’s free agency are ramping up. But the latest chatter around his decision between the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers certainly stands out. This is due to the fact that it comes from rapper Preme, who’s a friend of Raptors Global Ambassador Drake.

While it was revealed that Drake would be putting together a recruitment pitch for Leonard, Preme’s comments are certainly noteworthy. As Kevin Rashidi revealed, he posted on social media that the forward is returning to the Raptors.

*Update: The post was removed, but a screenshot is shown below.

“Kawhi signs to the Raps. U heard it here first. It’s lit 🇨🇦 🏆” Preme posted.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Free Agents ‘Lining up’ to Join Lakers & Will Play for Minimum, Per Report