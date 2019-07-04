Snoop Dogg Pitches Kawhi Leonard to Sign With Lakers by Singing to Him

Snoop Dogg is ready and willing to help the Los Angeles Lakers complete their recruitment of NBA forward Kawhi Leonard. As free agency rolls on, the Lakers await Leonard’s decision, as they appear to be in his final three, along with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. But in an effort to help his favorite team out, the rapper took a unique route.

As Complex showed, Snoop Dogg’s recruitment to Leonard came in the form of a personalized song. It even included a Drake reference, which was a nice added touch.

*Note: Some language in the video is NSFW.

“Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be a Laker.” 🎶 Snoop is recruiting Kawhi 😭 pic.twitter.com/vqoZxtPqxI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 4, 2019

That’s quite the recruiting tactic pulled out by Snoop, and Lakers fans are surely hoping that it can help their chances. Unfortunately, it appears Leonard’s decision on his future won’t come on Thursday, as First Things First analyst Cris Carter reported that his decision will not come on July 4.

Breaking news:

After very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others yesterday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his team haven’t made a decision and there won’t any announcement TODAY. Enjoy the 4th of July #KawhiWatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 4, 2019

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Previous Free Agency Recruitment for Lakers

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has done a bit of recruiting for the Lakers it seems. He previously spoke about his pitches to free agents and top NBA players during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Interestingly, after Kimmel asked him which players would join the Lakers in his “perfect world,” we now know that his wish is halfway true.

Snoop Dogg listed his two “perfect” addition as Leonard and Anthony Davis, who as we know the Lakers acquired via trade earlier this offseason. He also explained to Kimmel about his pitch to players and how he sells them on Los Angeles.

“I’m not considered tampering because I’m not a part of the ownership, so I have definitely reached out to a lot of players that I wanted to see play on our team. I’m not one of the general managers so I don’t control that, but at the same time I try to influence by saying there are many business opportunities and there’s many things we can provide for you outside of basketball.” Snoop Dogg told Jimmy Kimmel.

It’s unknown if the rapper has had contact with Leonard during free agency, but it’s obvious that he’s incredibly fond of the former Raptors star. In turn, he’s sitting back and watching like all other Lakers fans with the hope that Leonard opts to return home to California.

