Kendrick Norton Upgraded to Stable Condition, Jokes With David Njoku

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is recovering from a serious car accident that left him with in multiple serious injuries, including the amputation of his left arm. However, his agent shared a bit of good news this weekend and an interaction that shows that Norton is in good spirits.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Norton’s health has improved to stable condition and one of the first people Norton he heard from was Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku — his former college teammate at the University of Miami.

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa shared the exchange between Njoku and Norton in a tweet, revealing that the big man did not lose his sense of humor in the accident.

Big nort on FaceTime with with @David_Njoku80

Chief: I’m coming to see you in a few days

Big nort: bring me a watch 🤣🤣🤣

Nort still has his sense of humor 🙏🏼 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 6, 2019

Kawa went on the commend all of former Hurricanes for checking on Norton following the crash on July 4 where he reportedly hit a concrete barrier and his truck came to a rest on its roof.

“The U brotherhood … people try and explain it, but few ever realize what it is,” Kawa wrote on Twitter. “Watching how these Canes support a fallen brother is unbelievable. Thank you guys.”

The U brotherhood… people try and explain it, but few ever realize what it is… watching how these canes support a fallen brother is unbelievable. Thank you guys — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 6, 2019

Norton will need that kind of support as he tries to find a sense of normalcy in his life following the accident. He was a seventh round pick of the Carolina Panthers last year, but made his way to the Dolphins after they signed him off the practice squad. He was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins 53-man roster.

Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku’s Shares Big Goals

David Njoku is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns, and while he hasn’t exploded as an offensive weapon yet, his progression has been impressive.

Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He should be in for a big season with the addition of Cleveland’s new weapon Odell Beckham Jr. opening up the defense a little more and a full offseason working with Baker Mayfield.

Njoku joined the Rich Eisen Show recently to express his goal for the upcoming season with the Browns among other things.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t really put numbers into my goals,” Njoku said. “I just feel like if I gave everything I could to the game, just worked my hardest, I feel like I’ll feel accomplished.”

He paused before delivering his half-joking, bold statement.

“With that being said, I want 20 touchdowns this year,” Njoku said. “I just feel, for me, just knowing that I gave all I got will make me feel accomplished.”

Njoku has got a long way to get to that mark, which would land him in uncharted territory. No tight end has ever caught 20 touchdowns in a season, and the only two players to ever do it were Jerry Rice in 1987, when he hauled in 22, and Randy Moss, when he caught 23 TD passes from Tom Brady with the Patriots.

