This Lakers Summer League team is far from the talent-laden rosters from year’s past. Without lottery picks like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball populating the roster, the Lakers lack the same level of talent that other teams head into Vegas with. In fact, the only player actually drafted to see minutes on the Lakers’ Summer League team was Joe Young – who was taken in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League Preliminary Round Recap

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled so far in the Las Vegas Summer League. Going winless in the preliminary round, the Lakers will miss the Summer League playoffs and instead play a single consolation game. Despite going 0-4, the Lakers have had some bright spots in terms of their individual players.

Two-way signee Zach Norvell Jr. had a stellar run in Summer League and was by far the team’s best offensive talent. Norvell showed to be competent on the defensive side of the ball as well and should be able to give the team some useful minutes in the time he spends with the NBA roster. Norvell showed a strong ability to shoot the deep ball with solid efficiency, something every LeBron James-led teams need.

Outside of Norvell, Devontae Cacok has been the Lakers’ other biggest breakout player. Signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, Cacok seems unlikely to make the NBA roster outright but could be a candidate for the Lakers’ second two-way contract. Despite being slightly undersized for a big man, Cacok plays with a ferocious tenacity and uses his length and above average athleticism to compete against players much larger than him.

Don’t expect either to play a major role just yet but in 2-3 years time both could wind up being very serviceable role players.

Lakers Offseason Roster Additions

At the NBA level, the Lakers have made a number of acquisitions over the offseason. After trading for Anthony Davis, the Lakers used the money intended for Kawhi Leonard to build out a fairly deep and talented roster. The Lakers brought back JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in addition to adding a host of talented newcomers. Highlighted by former All-NBA talent DeMarcus Cousins, the Lakers also added Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, and Quinn Cook among others.

While they lack the big three they intended to build, the Lakers are in a much better position to handle an injury to a key player in the rotation and have more looks they can throw out at teams. While losing out on a superstar like Leonard hurts, the Lakers did an excellent job at filling the void he left in free agency.