LeBron James Joins Sons’ AAU Team Layup Line, Puts On Show [Watch]

While we’re still months away from the start of Lakers training camp, LeBron James showed off just how fresh his legs are with his extra time off. Taking over the layup line at his son LeBron James Jr. – aka Bronny’s – AAU game, James took off for a few patented high-flying dunks.

A number of questions have been brought up regarding just how much James has left in the tank and after an injury-shortened season and heading into his 17th season in the league, it remains to be seen if James can keep up his otherworldly production into the back half of his 30s.

LeBron James Crashes Son Bronny’s AAU Team Layup Line, Promptly Throws Down Monster Slams

After a brief warmup dunk to get his legs warm, LeBron threw himself two lobs – one off the backboard – that he promptly threw down via a pair of thunderous slams. Especially on the last dunk, LeBron shows off his still elite athleticism as he catches the lob seemingly way out of place but is still able to catch the ball well behind his body and throw down a huge slam with authority.

While this all comes in a layup line at his son’s AAU game, it is good to see James looking so explosive in the offseason moving forward. Thankfully, with the addition of Anthony Davis to the Lakers, LeBron should be able to have a bit lighter of a load moving forward and the Lakers can hopefully extend the tail end of his prime years for a bit longer. While the Lakers are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013, they need to preserve James in order to make a deep run once they (hopefully) get there.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Among League’s Top Duos

The name of the game in today’s NBA is the superstar duo and following this past offseason, the league is loaded with dynamic duos. Aside from the Lakers’ blockbuster pairing of James and Davis, their Staples Center roommate Clippers put together a comparable pairing of their own in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

While the Lakers and Clippers arguably have the two best duos right now, the Nets and Warriors could compete for the top spot once their stars recover from injury. With Kevin Durant set to come back for the Nets and join Kyrie Irving, the Nets will likely have the best superstar duo in the East – assuming Durant bounces back close to full health. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson‘s return for the Warriors seems to loom closer on the horizon and the established superstar duo of Thompson and Curry have already proven to be championship-ready.

Bringing up the rear – though that isn’t necessarily an insult – is the duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The two were former teammates on the Thunder who thrived playing together and while both have seen their games move towards more of a ball-dominant role since parting ways, it should be fun to watch the two MVP candidates reunite after over half a decade apart.