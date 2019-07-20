Lee Westwood’s Girlfriend, Helen Storey, Is His Caddie

Lee Westwood finds himself in contention at The Open Championship and his girlfriend, Helen Storey, is walking alongside the golfer as his caddie. Westwood admits that technical knowledge of golf may not be Storey’s strength, but her presence helps him play at his best.

“Obviously I get on well with Helen,” Westwood told USA Today. “She doesn’t know too much about golf but she knows a lot about the way my mind works. So she keeps me in a good frame of mind and focusing on the right things at the right time. There’s more to caddying than carrying and getting the wind direction.”

Prior to the tournament, Storey posted a photo with Westwood on Instagram as she checked in for work.

“Another little tootle around a big patch of grass with Mr W. Sun, sea, Sassicaia & a little golf interspersed 😉 #theopen,” Storey posted.

Westwood Emphasized He Does Not “Go Easy” on His Girlfriend

There is no shedding clubs for Westwood who noted that he does not cut corners to lighten the bag for Storey. She frequently posts workout videos and her commitment to fitness helps her on the course.

“It’s no easy feat carrying that golf bag around,” Westwood noted to USA Today. “Especially in this weather, because it’s fully loaded up. I don’t give her an easy break or anything like that. It’s got everything in it.”

Westwood Started Dating Storey After Separating From His Wife in 2015

Westwood was married to his wife, Laurae Coltart Westwood, from 1999 to 2015. They have two kids together, Samuel and Poppy. The golfer began dating Storey in 2015 after separating from his wife, per Daily Mail. After a messy divorce process, the former couple settled things in 2017, per The Sun.

Storey Was on the Bag When Westwood Won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2018

Storey played a role in helping Westwood end his drought as the golfer won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2018. It marked Westwood’s first victory since April 2015 and his first win on the European Tour since April 2014, per Golf Digest. After the victory, Storey admitted that being a caddie has its difficulties but emphasized how special the moment was for the couple.

“It was just so incredibly special to share that with him,” Storey noted, per The Sun. “I jumped into his arms on the 18th when he holed his putt because I knew how much it meant to him. It was hard work at times for me. That Tour bag can get pretty heavy, especially on the par fives, but it always feels a bit lighter after he’s made a birdie.”

Back in February, Westwood seemed to imply that the couple is engaged with an Instagram post that included a ring emoji.

A day earlier, Storey posted that it was the “best week” thanks to the golfer.

“I’ve had the best week thanks to Westy 💋🥰🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” Storey exclaimed on Instagram.