Myles Garrett Solves Fan’s Fantasy Football Problem

Myles Garrett: Quarterback crusher, dog father, Pro Bowler — fantasy draft guru?

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end has many titles, abilities and responsibilities, but Garrett added a new one to his resume this week when responding to a fan on Twitter who needed help deciding their league’s draft order.

The fan — who lists Garrett’s Texas A&M alma matter in his profile — reached out to the defensive end to resolve the issue.

“Can you please solve our draft order issue and pick the draft order for us,” Joseph Lara wrote, listing the names in the league.

Garrett promptly responded.

Howdy! Joseph, Andres, Isaac, Esteban, Francisco, Sergio, Edwin, Jose, Hector, Aaron. GL boys, gig em👍🏾 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 30, 2019

After five consecutive days of training camp practice, the Browns got the day off on Tuesday. They are set to be back in action Wednesday.

Myles Garrett Looking for Some Offensive Reps

Garrett has plenty on his plate as the centerpiece of the Browns defense, but he’s petitioning to see time on the other side of the ball, too.

Garret voiced his desire to play on offense in a Browns goal line package on Twitter following training camp last week, wanting an opportunity to further show off his freakish athletic ability.

“Still waiting on my goal line package,” Garrett wrote. “I know y’all see the hands.”

Still waiting on my goal line package… I know y’all see the hands 👀 https://t.co/9I69vGK4mR — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 26, 2019

Garrett has found himself in the offensive backfield a bunch this training camp, but not because he’s getting those offensive snaps. He looks to be in mid-season form and primed to improve on a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games.

He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Garrett expressed his desire to be one of the NFL’s best after the Browns first training camp practice when he was asked how he thinks the league will view him when he shows everything he’s capable of.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett said. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

Myles Garrett Is Impressing His Veteran Defensive Line Partners

Garrett showed off a portion of his ridiculous workout routines this offseason, which included gravity defying box jumps and squatting big-time weight.

One fan pointed out a photo of Olivier Vernon — who will start opposite of Garrett at the other DE spot — at the start of training camp looking shredded. Vernon was quick to point out that Garrett is not like him or the rest of us.

No sir that’s a different human over there @MylesLGarrett https://t.co/3ZGbe3taQN — Olivier Vernon (@oliviervernon54) July 28, 2019

Vernon landed in Cleveland via a trade this offseason and is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Giants. He has 51 sacks in his career, giving the Browns two top-tier edge rushing talents. However, Vernon is learning to play on the opposite side, as he and Garrett have alternated playing the right and left defensive end spots.

“It is a little different,” Vernon said. “I know Myles can play both sides. I just have to try to work on playing both sides. It is what it is. Just have to get better each and every day. This is another challenge, that is all.”

