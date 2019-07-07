New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup with Zion Williamson, J.J. Redick

With NBA free agency now occupying our time for the past week, there’s now a better look at what team rosters will look like going into next season.

Since David Griffin took over for the New Orleans Pelicans, they have been extra busy.

The trade of Anthony Davis for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and picks set things in motion and they followed suit by having a great NBA Draft day. Just recently, they Pels signed J.J.Redick and Derrick Favors. The Pelicans have good depth on their roster and have tough lineup decisions to make this year.

The Pelicans still have to fill out their roster but, for now, this is what their rotation could look like going into the 2019-20 NBA regular season:

PG: Lonzo Ball, Frank Jackson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG: Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, E’Twaun Moore

SF: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kenrich Williams

PF: Zion Williamson, Nicolo Melli, Christian Wood, Zylan Cheatham

C: Derrick Favors, Jahlil Okafor, Jaxson Hayes

This New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup is really tough to decide on for a few reaspons. What’s good for NOLA is that they have a variation in choices within the rotation to choose from.

The biggest decision the Pelicans may have is to decide between starting Lonzo Ball or J.J. Redick. Ultimately starting Ball could work because not only does he make up a great pairing with Jrue Holiday as a playmaker and lockdown defender, but additionally, J.J. Redick actually showed great promise off of the bench for Philly at times last season.

Determining a backcourt ordering could be difficult too.

Slotting Josh Hart for defensive ability to guard positions 1-3 is ambitious.

Jaxson Hayes is still developing and conventional wisdom might suggest that Pels might sit him behind Jahlil Okafor.

Additionally, what is worth noting is that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is more of a shooting guard now, but folks may see him becoming more of a playmaker for this New Orleans Pelicans team in the near future.

It’s plausible that he’ll make more of an impact on the team than Hayes this year. Stay dialed in on that, however.

Alvin Gentry will have decisions to make with the rotation this upcoming year and it is surely likely that you’ll see how much this roster changes by the start of next season. The good news for Gentry is that the problems he has now are not similar to the ones in the past.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a deep team and will be looking to contend immediately in a very packed NBA Western Conference.