Vikings’ Stefon Diggs Lobbying for Chargers’ Melvin Gordon [LOOK]

Melvin Gordon is unhappy with his contract. The Chargers running back feels he is “undervalued” in Los Angeles and intends to hold out and possibly demand a trade if the team doesn’t ante up. The Chargers open up training camp on July 25.

Adam Schefter was the first to report on Gordon’s unhappiness and willingness to miss training camp. In the 24 hours since that news broke, several media outlets and NFL players have rushed to the defense of the two-time Pro Bowler. One of the most intriguing responses came from Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs who posted the folded hands emoji on Gordon’s Instagram, seeming to imply that he was praying for the Vikings to trade for the disgruntled running back.

It’s an interesting topic to debate. How would Gordon potentially fit into the Vikings’ offense, a unit that has shuttled several ball-carries in and out of their lineup over the past few seasons. Dalvin Cook has been entrenched as the starter in Minnesota, but the second-round pick has been unable to stay healthy in his short career. He has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including a Week 2 hamstring injury in 2018 that lingered all season. Cook has started just 14 games in his first two seasons and rushed for 969 yards and four touchdowns.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

His injury history goes back to his teenage years, too. Cook tore his rotator cuff in high school and has undergone three shoulder surgeries, not to mention the nagging hamstring problem he endured throughout his college career at Florida State. There are also some off-the-field issues that scared NFL teams away in the draft. Cook definitely possessed “first-round talent.”

Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Chargers that unless he receives a new contract, he will not report to training camp and he will demand a trade, his agent Fletcher Smith told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2019

Despite his injuries, Cook is the day-one starter for the Vikings. It’s not an open competition by any means. Although it is important to note the Vikings drafted Boise State’s Alexander Mattison in the third round to provide a little insurance policy.

Packers, Seahawks Possible Landing Spots for Gordon?

Gordon grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin where he was a four-year starter and rushed for a record-setting 2,587 yards in his senior year. Gordon also set the NCAA single-game rushing record when he churned out 408 yards and four touchdowns in a game against Nebraska.

Every kid from Wisconsin wants to play for the Packers, right? Gordon could return home as a conquering hero and slide nicely into a position of need that has eluded the Packers largely since Eddie Lacy fell off a cliff. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are Green Bay’s current options and provided a nice one-two punch last season, but they don’t bring the same swagger Gordon does. Let’s be honest: Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger.

One other potential fit for Gordon would be in Seattle. The Seahawks have been chasing down the ghost of Marshawn Lynch since 2016. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are nice players, but no Gordon. The Seahawks would probably have to give up a king’s ransom — maybe a package of Carson plus a 2020 first-rounder — to land the Chargers running back. It might be worth it. Remember, Gordon played with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a true freshman at Wisconsin in 2011. Gordon was the backup to James White, but the two definitely know and like each other.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target