Odell Beckham Reveals Injury Concerns, Statistical Goals With Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t being conservative about his goals for his first year with the Cleveland Browns.

The star wide receiver, who landed in Cleveland from the New York Giants in the offseason via a blockbuster trade, revealed what he’s looking to do this season in a recent interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

OBJ told Anderson he wants to reach 100 receptions, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season catching balls from Baker Mayfield. All those numbers would be career-highs, other than catches. Beckham had 101 grabs during his Pro Bowl campaign of 2016.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times but has dealt with injures the past two seasons that have kept him out a combined 16 games.

Beckham’s best season was in 2015, when he caught 96 balls for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. tells me he is "feeling very good" physically before the start of his first #Browns training camp today. Here is why he told me he is going to be working to better balance his right leg with his left throughout camp & this season. pic.twitter.com/Ee2JNBaWyD — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2019

Odell Beckham Has Injury Concerns, Trying to Find Balance.

While Beckham makes no secret that he’s trying to rack up record numbers with the Browns — even saying during a recent GQ interview that he’s targeting Jerry Rice’s all-time receiving numbers — he also shared some injury concerns with Anderson.

“While OBJ told me he is feeling really good coming into this year — and I want to emphasis he said he was feeling really good — he also told me this quote which I thought was interesting,” Anderson said, before reading off the quote. “‘Getting through this year is something I’m going to have to work on every day because my left leg is doing all the work compared to my right. That’s why I’ve had all those injuries on the right side.”‘

Beckham has only played in 16 games once in his five-year career. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a broken ankle two seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury last season that Anderson revealed that the quad injury he suffered last season with the Giants was a tear, not a bruise.

Anderson goes on to say that OBJ does not believe people understand the severity of the injuries he has suffered and the compensation issues in his legs go all the way back to his high school playing days where she says he suffered a fractured back.

“Odell told me his goal coming into training camp is obviously to get better with the team, but from his body standpoint, to focus on achieving more balance with his lower body and to attain an equilibrium and also alignment,” Anderson said.

Odell Beckham Excited to Get to Work at Training Camp

Beckham wasted little time wooing his new fans in Cleveland. He made two highlight reel grabs that revved up the training camp crowd on Thursday.

“I’m blessed. God gifted me with some gifts,” Beckham said. “If it is put in the right spot, to me nothing feels like a hard catch,” The harder catches are the easiest ones to be honest with you. A lot of receivers would say the same. The easy catches, you really have to focus on. I’m just happy to be out there and playing football. This the game that I love.”

Beckham praised the fans for showing him some love during the opening practice, saying he could “feel it.” “I’m a real empath so I can feel the hunger and the want to win from these fans and that’s something we want to showcase and give to them,” he said.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!