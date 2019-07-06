Oklahoma City Had Absurd Starting Point in Paul George Trade Talks

If Oklahoma City was going to deal star Paul George, the team was set on getting a historic haul in return.

While George eventually landed with the Los Angeles Clippers to team-up with Kawhi Leonard, there were reportedly early talks between the Raptors and Thunder to make a deal happen.

OKC’s starting point in the talks was Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and four unprotected first-round picks, according to Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur. He added that the Raptors believed they were being used as leverage and that Leonard was set on going home to LA.

Regardless, the Thunder ended up getting a deal done with the Clippers that will set them up nicely for the future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oklahoma City will also get second-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to go with the massive collection of picks. The Thunder’s haul includes the Clippers unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025.

California was Calling For Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Kawhi Leonard wanted to go back home, which was the assumption all along in his free agency process. However, the once front-running Clippers had faded into an underdog in the race for the NBA Finals MVP — something Leonard and his camp found funny.

“Kawhi Leonard and his camp found it comical throughout the process that he was ‘reportedly’ headed to every team but the Clippers,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted. “In the end, his small circle kept everyone guessing. And that’s what occurred: guessing.”

Leonard played his college ball at San Diego State and is originally from Southern California. He was taken by the San Antonio Spurs in the with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game follow a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors had to give up franchise cornerstone and fan favorite DeMar DeRozan in that deal, but it more than paid off. Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during an incredible playoff run.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, while Leonard was meeting with the Lakers and Raptors, he was calling and texting with Paul George to find a way out of Oklahoma City, where he had signed a four-year the previous offseason. George and his agent quickly went to OKC general manager Sam Presti and requested a trade. The rest is now history.

George was equally pleased that he was heading back to California. His hometown is Palmdale — a city in northern Los Angeles County. Following the announcement, a video emerged of George yelling , “We coming home.” Last season, George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game and finished third in MVP voting.

While the superstar pairing of Leonard and George is one nobody saw coming, it’s one that has established the Clippers as the title favorite heading into the 2020 season.

