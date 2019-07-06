Kawhi Leonard Free Agency: Clippers Star Found Process ‘Comical’

Noted “fun guy” Kawhi Leonard isn’t exactly known for his sense of humor. However, the newest star in Los Angeles and his camp reportedly thought the guessing game that became of his free agency decision quite comical.

Leonard’s decision to sign a four-year, max deal with the Los Angeles Clippers came to light early Saturday morning. And the move came with another superstar attached, as it was quickly announced that MVP finalist Paul George would be traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Clippers for a massive draft pick haul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari.

It was a pairing that no one saw coming but obviously something that had been in the works behind the scenes for some time. With reports being fired out every hour on the hour with speculation on where Leonard would land, and the Clippers moving from the favorite to a somewhat long-shot, the reigning NBA Finals MVP could only sit back and laugh as anxious fans around the league repeatedly refreshed their Twitter feeds.

“Kawhi Leonard and his camp found it comical throughout the process that he was ‘reportedly’ headed to every team but the Clippers,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted. “In the end, his small circle kept everyone guessing. And that’s what occurred: guessing.”

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Give Clippers a Super Duo

Haynes first reported that Leonard was heading to the Clippers and back to California. Leonard played his college ball at San Diego State and is originally from Southern California. He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

While the Clippers were a bit of a shocking choice with much of the reporting and rumors being centered around the Lakers and Raptors, the real bombshell that George was coming with him via trade came just minutes after Leonard’s announcement.

The All-Star forward, who finished third in the MVP voting this season, ended up being the key piece in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes that nobody saw coming. Leonard reportedly pushed George to find a way to the Clippers from OKC and he quickly requested the Thunder trade him, according to Woj.

Shams Charania reported that discontent had been brewing between George, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in recent weeks, something other teams were aware of, which helped make the trade a reality.

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season, by far the best year of his nine-year NBA career. He’s a six-time All-Star and has been an All-NBA pick five times.

“In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn’t want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers,” Wojnarowski said. “He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I’m coming.”

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game follow a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors had to give up franchise cornerstone and fan favorite DeMar DeRozan in that deal, but it more than paid off. Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during an incredible playoff run.