Blazers Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 After Hassan Whiteside Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded for Hassan Whiteside with Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard going back to the Heat, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Whiteside has underperformed since signing a massive deal with the Heat and the Blazers are hoping that a change of scenery can help his production.

Here is a look at the Blazers roster and projected starting lineup after the trade. Keep in mind that the roster will likely look different after free agency is completed.

Blazers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup for 2019-20

C: Hassan Whiteside, Jusuf Nurkic*

PF: Zach Collins, Jake Layman, Skal Labissiere, Jaylen Hoard

SF: Kent Bazemore, Nassir Little, Gary Trent Jr.

SG: CJ McCollum, Rodney Hood

PG: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons

The move gives the Blazers another piece to add to their roster as Jusuf Nurkic continues to recover from a serious injury. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes detailed why the Whiteside trade made sense for the Blazers.

“Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations, with some incredible moves this offseason. Adding Hassan Whiteside to the mix without giving up a core piece is masterful. Portland is a real championship contending force,” Haynes tweeted.