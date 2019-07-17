Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Works on Commercial With Peyton Manning [LOOK]

It’s been a busy offseason for new Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Despite being the second pick the Raiders used in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, there’s no doubt that Jacobs has gotten more hype than Clelin Ferrell, who was picked before him. It shouldn’t be that surprising though because Jacobs plays a more glamourous position and has a compelling back story. The recently signed rookie has got everything going for him these days. LaDainian Tomlinson thinks he’s going to be rookie of the year and Matthew Berry is predicting that he’ll be a top-10 fantasy running back in his rookie year.

That’s not even bringing up the fact that movie producers are after his life story. Considering how much head coach Jon Gruden likes to use his running backs, it’s likely Jacobs is in for a big rookie season. Jacobs decided to add more to his already busy schedule to work on a commercial with NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Works on Commercial With Peyton Manning

Josh Jacobs has partnered with Radegen to work on a commercial. While the exact content of the commercial is unknown, it will likely be fun due to the inclusion of one of the great NFL personalities, Peyton Manning. According to their Instagram bio, Radegen is a “sports and entertainment agency dedicated to providing management, marketing and consulting solutions to world-class athletes, personalities & brands.”

Radegen represents athletes across all the major sports, including the previously mentioned Jacobs and MLB legend David Ortiz. With Jacobs recently signing his rookie contract, Radegen has got to be excited about the prospects for the rookie running back.

Peyton Manning has been relatively quiet since he retired after the 2015 season. He actually made an appearance at Raiders training camp a year ago as he and Jon Gruden are friends. A future in coaching seems possible for Manning, but he seems content taking some time off for the foreseeable future. Why he’s appearing in a commercial with Josh Jacobs is anybody’s guess. He is one of the great NFL commercial guys so it will likely be a fun one when it’s released.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Gets Serious Praise From Josh Jacobs

