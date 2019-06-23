Radiers’ Josh Jacobs Is 10th Best Fantasy Running Back, Says Analyst

Expectations are high for the rookie running back out of Alabama, Josh Jacobs. He was taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders and taking running backs in the first round has fallen out of fashion in the last several years. With being a first-round running back, Jacobs is expected to make an instant impact for the silver and black. Head coach Jon Gruden loves to carry the rock, so Jacobs will get a ton of chances to make plays. He’ll also be playing behind a massive and talented offensive line. Also working in his favor, quarterback Derek Carr likes throwing to his running backs and Jacobs is a talented receiver out of the backfield. Jacobs’ potential has caught the attention of fantasy football experts.

Matthew Berry Believes in Josh Jacobs

In a recent video posted to Twitter, one of the top names in fantasy football, ESPN’s Matthew Berry sat down with Josh Jacobs and discussed with Berry how the Raiders plan to use him.

On The @NFLPA Rookie Premiere episode of The Fantasy Show on ESPN+ (available now – subscribe on the ESPN App) … I spoke with Josh Jacobs. You’ll be surprised to hear how Oakland plans to use him. Watch: pic.twitter.com/IFoOGRgCn4 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) June 14, 2019

“It’s crazy, I don’t want to say it, but they’re basically saying that they expect me to do big things and they expect to me to win or be a contender for rookie of the year,” said Jacobs talking about his coaches expectations for his rookie year.

Berry also sat down with rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow who said that “coach Gruden was talking to us and he was like, Josh Jacobs, you’re going to be rookie of the year.”

If history tells us anything, Jacobs will definitely have a good chance to win the trophy. Three of the last four top running backs taken in the draft made the pro bowl their rookie year. Also, three of the last four rookies of the year winners were running backs. He also doesn’t have a lot of competition in front of him on the roster, which should mean that he gets lots and lots of touches.

“They have me doing a lot of stuff, even lining up in the slot and going out wide,” said Jacobs when asked how the Raiders plan to use him. “You have to learn all the receiver concepts and stuff like that.”

Josh Jacobs won’t just be a workhorse for the Raiders and potential rookie of the year, he could also put up big fantasy football numbers.

“I believe Jacobs has a ton of potential in fantasy,” said Matthew Berry. “And I mean this year, RB1 potential. Believe it or not, he’s my RB10 today as of this taping in mid-June and he should be climbing on your draft board, as well.”

Scoring a rookie stud later in your fantasy football draft can often help carry a team to the championship. If you’re drafting outside the top five, Jacobs should get serious consideration because he’s bound to put up big numbers as a runner and a receiver. It’s certainly a gamble to use a top pick on a rookie, but it’s a risk that could pay huge dividends for you by the end of the season.

