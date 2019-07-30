Players Across the NFL Join Together to Help Former Raider Neiron Ball

In an absolutely devastating story, former linebacker for the Oakland Raiders Neiron Ball has taken a turn for the worst in his battle against a rare, congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation (AMV). Ball has been battling brain issues since his time as a Florida Gator, but it didn’t stop him from getting drafted to an NFL team. His career in the NFL was shortlived, most likely because of AMV. He wasn’t in the NFL long enough to make a substantial enough amount of money to afford the significant medical bills he’s accumulated over the last year.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Ball needs help:

On September 16, 2018, Neiron was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA with a ruptured blood vessel and diagnosed with an aneurysm. Neiron is currently fighting for his life. Unfortunately, his health insurance does not cover the appropriate care necessary to give him the best chance of recovery. With the appropriate neurological and rehabilitative care, Neiron will be given the fighting chance he deserves. Neiron is currently being cared for by his sister, Natalie Myricks, and his Great Aunt. On behalf of Neiron Ball and his family, we thank you for your help and generosity.

Ball can no longer speak and can only communicate with eye movements. He was a notoriously good guy during his time as a football player. While things look grim, as of the writing of this, the family has raised over $85,000 and counting. He needs all the help he can get to fight this and people are starting to take notice.

Players Across the NFL Join Together to Help Neiron Ball

As it stands, there have been a number of players that have donated big money to the Neiron Ball GoFundMe. Most notably, Ball’s former teammate at Florida Jordan Reed donated $10,000 to the campaign. Other notable players that have donated are James White, Chaz Green, Jaylen Watkins, Keanu Neal, Max Garcia and Marcus Maye. That’s not even counting the number of anonymous donations Ball has received. It is certainly heartwarming to see so many players band together to help their brother in need.

“He is definitely a man that is worthy of our help,” said Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said about Ball’s fight. “He’s in tough space. I want to encourage everybody that this is one of those guys that’s really worthy of that. …(share his story) to help get him some funds to get him the best treatment that we can.”

“I heard his story there a little bit, but I heard it more recently about everything that he’s been through and that he’s going through,” Keanu Neal said. “It’s heartbreaking for someone who’s such a good dude, such a great dude to go through something like that. We are just trying to raise awareness and shine a bright light on the situation because he’s worthy of it and deserves to get through this. He’s fighting.”

How to Help

While the donations have been pouring in for Ball since the story became more widely known, there’s still work to be done. There’s a long fight ahead if Ball is going to beat this illness. Money isn’t the be all end all, but it certainly helps. Donating to family’s GoFundMe could go a long way in helping Ball. Even if the money can’t save him, the family will still need help. Medical bills don’t disappear once the fight is over.

AMV is a rare disease so raising awareness is also important. It causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture. It’s a hard road to recovery but with more research, people like Ball could have a better chance to beat it. Please consider donating, or sharing Ball’s story to others.

