The pads were finally strapped on at Monday’s practice for the Oakland Raiders. Everything has been non-contact to this point, so the offensive line hasn’t had much of a chance to show off. With the pads on, the team will start getting a better idea on who’s a baller and who’s not. Obviously, players can’t be too aggressive due to NFL rules, but now’s the time for linemen, running backs and defenders to shine. Even though padded practices are still in the early stages, there’s one unit that’s already asserting its dominance.

Raiders Offensive Line Dominating at First Padded Practice

Early reports from Monday’s practice are that the Raider offensive line is looking really good. While this isn’t the best news for the defensive line, it’s great news for quarterback Derek Carr. Right tackle Trent Brown, the Raiders’ biggest free-agent addition, destroyed P.J. Hall. Brown is an absolute behemoth, so Hall is going to have his work cut out for him.

Trent Brown just blasted and buried P.J. Hall. He is in China now. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 29, 2019

In a somewhat surprising development, second-year left tackle is coming on incredibly strong in the first padded practice. He’s making rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell wish he was back at Clemson.

One on one drills. Ferrell going to have nightmares of Miller … Mayowa vs. Brown. Uncle. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 29, 2019

Kolton Miller stonewalls Clelin Ferrell in blocking drill, Benson Mayowa gets lost in the mass that is Trent Brown. #Raiders — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) July 29, 2019

Hopefully, this is more of an indication of how much Miller has improved and not that Ferrell can’t hold his own. He’s still a rookie, so he’ll need time to acclimate to the speed of the NFL game. Gabe Jackson, Richie Incognito and Rodney Hudson are all proven commodities. Brown and Miller need to prove themselves a little bit more, so these are really strong signs for the two tackles. With players like Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Joey Bosa and Frank Clark sharing a division with the Raiders, it’s going to be pertinent for the offensive tackles to play well if Derek Carr is going to stay upright.

Kolton Miller stout vs. DE Clelin Ferrell in pass rush rep, his focus on adding strength this offseason paying dividends. A reporter asked him Sunday if he’s too nice, whether he has edge to him. “Am I supposed to answer that?” https://t.co/n5OIK87iiP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2019

Miller added a lot of strength in the offseason. At 6’8, he certainly has the natural size to develop into a top offensive lineman. He had a rough rookie year, but the team is confident in him. These early signs should be exciting for Oakland.

Tom Cable’s Outlook

Offensive line coach Tom Cable has to be relieved at these early signs. After a year that saw the Raider offensive line play very poorly, he’s got to be feeling the heat. General manager Mike Mayock has invested heavily in trying to give Cable the talent he needs to succeed. While Cable has never proven that he can coach a solid offensive line unit, he’s also never had this much talent to coach. Rodney Hudson is one of the best players in the NFL and Gabe Jackson has been consistent at guard for years. With Richie Incognito being suspended for the first two games of the season, left guard will be the biggest question mark heading into the season.

Cable yells at second-team OL. “You can’t play with us if you’re a dumb ass” #HardKnocks — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 29, 2019

Derek Carr has always been at his best when he’s protected. If he gets ample time in the pocket, the outlook for the Raider offense will be much better. Jon Gruden shouldn’t hesitate to cut Cable loose if the unit doesn’t play up to potential. So far, things look promising. However, there won’t be confidence in Cable until he can prove that he actually knows what he’s doing.

