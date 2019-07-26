Antonio Brown Shows up to Napa in Style for Raiders Training Camp [WATCH]

The time has finally arrived and the whole Raiders squad is officially in Napa for training camp. The rookies and quarterbacks started early, but now the whole team is together and ready to put in work. There is an aura of excitement that’s been building up to today. After a busy offseason, Raiders players are eager to prove what they can do. There are so many new members of the silver and black and this will be there first chance to show their new teammates what they can do.

The vets have arrived 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/43miD8PbZp — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) July 26, 2019

With the arrival of the rest of the veterans, practices will start taking place on Saturday. Training camp is a time for practice and building chemistry. While that might not be as exciting as playing opponents during the regular season, that hasn’t stopped players from voicing their excitement on social media.

Even though the Raiders are coming off a down year, the team is incredibly excited to prove the doubters wrong in 2019. Many players on the team don’t seem to be able to contain their excitement, including Antonio Brown.

Brown also took an interesting mode of transportation for his arrival in Napa.

Looks like he already got rid of the gold mustache after bringing it back for a short while. An engaged and happy Brown is going to mean really good things for the Raiders. Another new Raiders WR expressed his excitement on Twitter.

It’s about time 👽☠️ — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) July 24, 2019

Tyrell Williams and Antonio Brown should light up training camp together. Second year DT Maurice Hurst took to Instagram to show his excitement.

One thing is for sure as evident by these reactions, the Raiders are ready to get to work.

Terry Bradshaw Goes After Antonio Brown

There seems to be no love lost between two former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown and Terry Bradshaw. The legendary QB for the Steelers took to The Jim Rome Podcast to rip on the superstar wideout.

“I cannot stand divas,” Bradshaw said on The Jim Rome Podcast when asked about his reaction to the Antonio Brown drama. “Can’t stand them. I don’t want to play with them. I don’t want anything to do with them. This game is too hard without me having to babysit and force plays to a guy just to keep him happy. You know, if he cares about the football team, he’ll shut up. He will keep his mouth shut and play the game. OK? That’s my thinking.”

Antonio Brown has definitely proved to be high maintenance in the past, but his “diva” behavior seems to be behind him for the time being. Brown already has a better relationship with Derek Carr than he did with Ben Roethlisberger, so that should keep Brown happier. Obviously, time will tell if he can keep away from making negative headlines, but for the time being, the Raiders are more than happy to have him.

