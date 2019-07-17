Shaquille O’Neal Makes Eye Opening Comment About LeBron James’ Space Jam 2

LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 is the talk of the town.

LeBron James' Space Jam 2 trailer was supposed to happen like this… – https://t.co/0uoWyfcGtd pic.twitter.com/F7cTwMOdCv — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 2, 2018

However, one Hall of Famer has already let it be known: he wants no parts of the film.

Insert Shaquille O’Neal.

While discussing a series of NBA topics via Scoop B Radio, I asked Shaq if he had ANY interest in being in Space Jam 2. He gave a hard no.



See below for context:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last Question, do you want to be in Space Jam 2? Shaquille O’Neal: No. Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why? Shaquille O’Neal: Because I wasn’t in Space Jam 1. I don’t want to be in Space Jam 2.

Well then!

Shaq would bring star power, sage advice and more.

While many tease him for Kazaam, he has appeared in films in the past like Blue Chips, Steel and Scary Movie 4.

Music videos count as short films too, so one of my favorite Shaq moments was when he appeared in P.Diddy’s Bad Boy 4 Life with Mark Curry and Black Rob.

Start at 3:48 for reference.

If you’re tardy to the party, Space Jam 2 is the sequel to the Michael Jordan starred Space Jam that starred Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and names in sports and Hollywood like Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Bill Murray, Danny Devito Shawn Bradley and Larry Bird.

Syracuse.com noted that other stars turned down the project for different reasons:

Milwaukee Bucks star and 2019 NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka the “Greek Freak,” told ESPN that he turned down a role in “Space Jam 2” because “I don’t like being Hollywood.”

THR reports Kevin Durant, despite being Team Nike, isn’t interested because he’s pursuing his own Apple series “Swagger.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says other players have turned down James because “you put me in the movie where you’re the star, I’m going to be the one you’re dunking on.”

LeBron James confirmed during NBA All Star Weekend that he and his SpringHill Entertainment would begin filming the project this summer.

In September it was announced that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler signed on to produce the Space Jam sequel. Terence Nance was slated to direct the film.

News from Hollywood recently noted that Terence Nance, exited the film and according to Deadline, he’s been replaced with Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School).

According to the report, Nance ended up stepping away because the studio and producers had different takes on the creative vision for the film.

While Shaq has no interest in the film, one retired NBA player told me that he’s putting his bid in to be in the film.

Insert Charles Oakley.

“I would love to do it,” Charles Oakley told me back in the winter.

“I love the part with Mike, it was just great. I would love to be around him for a week or two.”

Oakley was actually in the first Space Jam film with Jordan. He starred as himself as a member of the New York Knicks in an exhibition game against Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns.

“Being in Space Jam 1 and seeing how things went, you would never know what would happen while you were doing Space Jam,” Oakley told me.

“We got to play basketball everyday on the court, and it was so much fun.”

Oakley says it took guts to re-make the iconic Space Jam film.

“I’m glad he was tough enough to do it,” he said.

“I don’t know why he would do something Mike did, but you gotta do what make you go”