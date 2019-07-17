Lakers Point Guard: Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to LeBron James as LA’s PG

LeBron James is the Los Angeles Lakers’ new point guard next season.

One of James’ former teammates is a fan of it.

“He has Magic [Johnson] tendencies,” NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, told me via Scoop B Radio.

“He also has [Michael] Jordan tendencies.”

According to a report last week by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers intend to start James, a four-time at point guard this season alongside Danny Green in the LA’s new-look back court.

This isn’t an arbitrary move.

In fact, James, a 16-year NBA veteran ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists list (8,662).

According to NBA.com, LBJ is within striking distance of passing a pair of Hall of Famers in 2019-20: Gary Payton (whom he trails by 305 assists) and Isiah Thomas (400).

“I just [hope] for his sake if he wins here it’ll just add a couple extra shiny pages to his book,” Shaq tells Scoop B Radio.

“The book is already done but if he can win here it’ll just put because just going into Staples Center and look at those people up there those are some very impressive names.”

LeBron James’ first season in Los Angeles wasn’t as prosperous as many imagined.

He injured his groin on Christmas Day and returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup at the end of January after a very strenuous rehab process.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

The Lakers missed also missed the NBA Playoffs and went into the offseason on a mission to get better.

“I like being uncomfortable in the offseason,” LeBron James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

“I like being counted out. It motivates me. “I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron added. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”

“He didn’t really get to do his thing on the court,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the spring.

“With LeBron, he’s signed for four years and I think he’s as happy with how this went as anyone, I don’t think LeBron blames anyone for this, and so I thought about it, but that’s more of what it feels like, this first year didn’t go so well.”

The 6-foot-8 forward came into the league as a point guard will make a return to PG duties with a revamped Lakers roster.

For those tardy to the party: Six players have returned from last season. That list includes James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

The table is set. Now James and company have to produce. “If he can win here him and AD [Anthony Davis] I think it’ll be very big for him,” says Shaq.