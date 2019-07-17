Celtics’ Tacko Fall Gets Praise from Lakers Great Shaquille O’Neal

Tacko Fall suprised many in the NBA’s summer league.

Going undrafted, Fall was a Boston Celtics free agent signee.

The one-time UCF seven-foot-six center had a decent showing at the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada He averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in five Summer League games.

The Celtics lost big man, Al Horford via free agency to Atlantic Division rivals, Philadelphia 76ers.

Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier have been added to Boston and it begs the question: will Fall make the Celtics roster?

Well, Fall has a co-sign from NBA Hall of Famer and four time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.

“Tacko is cool,” “O’Neal joked during his press conference announcing his new endorsement deal with Epson.

“I like tacos.

“Nah he’s cool. I wish him well.”

Fall does not have a guaranteed roster spot in Boston. But his shot blocking and rebounding ability is an asset to the Celtics should they decide to keep him.

In four seasons at UCF, Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks.

The big man shot an impressive 74 percent from the field in over 115 games.

While he’ll surely be searching for minutes on a team that added Kemba Walker at the point guard position, Fall doesn’t hurt you at all. He has the ability to alter opponents’ shots around the rim.

If you’re tardy to the party: Fall even gave Zion Williamson, the No.1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, fits during the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden State Warriors’ style of basketball has permeated the league for some time.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are league leaders in shooting percentage and Draymond Green is a hybrid power forward.

Fall is not a shooting threat and is more of an inside presence; something that has been lost more recently.

Bleacher Report noted that Fall, measured at 7’7″ in shoes at the NBA Draft Combine and had a wingspan of 8’2½”, setting a record for both.

This alone might’ve made Fall a lottery pick a few decades ago, but there are now questions about how he will fit in with the speed of the current NBA.

“He’s a fantastic kid on and off the court,” Fox Sports analyst, Rashad Philips told Scoop B Radio.

“I think he’d be a unicorn because he’s 7’6, but not only that though. Let me give him some credit. He’s terrific, agile around the basket, he’s totally better than what people think. He’s a big guy, but he’s very lean guy. Terrific touch around the basketball. I know some people would say that’s that cliché but he can actually shot the ball, pass, and rebound.”

Shaq played during a 90s and 2000s era dominated by big men.

During his career he went toe to toe with David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming and Tim Duncan.

Rasheed Wallace was an inside/outside presence as well during his Portland Trail Blazer days.

But then, big men became forwards with durability, an outside jumper and dribbiling ability.

Insert: Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Brad Miller, DeMarcus Couins and Dwight Howard.

Where are all of the post men?

“The three-point line has bring excitement to the game,” NBA Hall of Famer, Ray Allen told Scoop B Radio back in February.

“It can help you cover weakness. I think big guys that can score and play the game will still be central. I think the shot will stay the same, but the game will gravitate as big men dominate inside.”

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Phoenix Suns’ DeAndre Ayton are big men with an inside/outside touch.

But it is just different.

“It’s all about rhythm,” said Shaq. Shaq says that he got his kids dancing lessons and it translated onto the basketball court.

Makes sense. “Shaquille was a power player in the middle of the paint,” Shaq’s mom, Lucille O’Neal once told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But Shareef is a finesse player and he can also play in the paint, so he’s good and his dad was good too.”

As for Tacko Fall, if he’s able to adapt his game to the NBA level, he has the potential to make an impact at some point down the line. “Everything we do is about rhythm,” said Shaq.

“You have to have a certain rhythm.

“As long as these big guys can dance, can move and are agile, they should do pretty well.”