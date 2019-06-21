Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Reason UCF Center Went Undrafted

Tacko Fall was not drafted at Thursday’s NBA Draft.

But why?

In four seasons at UCF, Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks. The big man shot an impressive 74 percent from the field in over 115 games.

Heavy.com’s Jeff Smith noted that one area of concern for Fall is that a popular topic on his draft profile is the fact that he didn’t venture outside of the paint all that often in college.

With that said, Fall added weight and if he’s able to adapt his game to the NBA level, he has the potential to make an impact at some point down the line.

Fall is a misnomer into’s NBA climate. He’s a traditional center.

Heavy’s Jon Adams listed Fall as the No. 56 pick in the second round in his mock draft and had him headed to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A defensive juggernaut, Fall gave Duke’s Zion Williamson, the No.1 pick in Thursday’s draft fits during the NCAA Tournament.

NBA Draft: UCF's Tacko Fall Gets Eye Opening Critique from Fox Analyst – https://t.co/o23LDU0Uvz “He’d be a unicorn because he’s 7’6 but not only that though. Let me give him some credit. He’s terrific, agile around the basket, he’s totally better than what people think." pic.twitter.com/Osd6KjaE9M — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 18, 2019

“I’ve been very familiar with him, obviously I live in Orlando near UCF so I see a lot of him all the time,” NBA analyst, Rashad Phillips told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s a fantastic kid on and off the court. I think he’d be a unicorn because he’s 7’6 but not only that though. Let me give him some credit. He’s terrific, agile around the basket, he’s totally better than what people think. He’s a big guy, but he’s very lean guy. Terrific touch around the basketball. I know some people would say that’s that cliché but he can actually shot the ball, pass, and rebound.”

The Golden State Warriors’ style of basketball has permeated the league for some time.

Warriors have another pick at No. 58. Curious who they’ll pick? They addressed two needs tonight: in a backup SG and SF. With No.58, they need to go big! Hmmm…I wonder?! 🙃🙃🙃 Tacko Fall?! You know how many Taco Tuesday promos Warriors could do with @tackofall99 ?! https://t.co/nWFjwfv3Ny — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 21, 2019

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are league leaders in shooting percentage. Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins are successful as hybrid players as well.

“It’s crazy, because there’s so many great shooters,” NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The three-point line has bring excitement to the game. It can help you cover weakness. I think big guys that can score and play the game will still be central. I think the shot will stay the same, but the game will gravitate as big men dominate inside.”

NBA fans were spoiled in the 90s with a glut of big man who could run over and stop over anybody. You have guys who are “tweeners” like Joel Embiid of the 76ers and Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bleacher Report noted that Fall, measured at 7’7″ in shoes at the NBA Draft Combine and had a wingspan of 8’2½”, setting a record for both.

This alone might’ve been a lottery pick a few decades ago, but there are now questions about how he will fit in with the speed of the current NBA.

“The only thing that I have with him is if he can keep up with the pace of the NBA game because it’s so fast,’” Rashad Phillips told Scoop B Radio.

“It goes 0 to 60. For a guy that’s long, 7’6 180-90 IBS can he go off that quick 0 to 60 in a flash. Maybe he can check those boxes off the list if given the opportunity.”

Fall is now an NBA free agent. Though undrafted, there will surely be suitors looking for a big man to swat down shots and play post man in the paint.