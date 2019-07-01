Travis Kelce Attends Wedding of Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Fans

Travis Kelce is normally seen dancing in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. Over the weekend, Kelce took his moves from the football field to the dance floor.

The All-Pro tight end attended a wedding of two Kansas City Chiefs’ super fans on Saturday. As part of the NFL’s celebration for its 100th season, one lucky couple got the chance for Kelce to be a part of their wedding. The lucky couple entered the contest by posting a picture on social media. On Friday, Kelce made his RSVP official in a video tweeted by the NFL. On the big day, Kelce did not show up on his own. He was accompanied by the Chiefs’ cheerleaders and wedding gifts.

“Let’s dance.” These were the first words Kelce said to Taylor and Matt when he showed up to the party. That is exactly what they did.

The reception began with Kelce delivering a speech to the newlyweds. He spoke about Kansas City and thanked Taylor and Matt for having him at their wedding. Kelce ended his monologue by giving the couple a customized Chiefs’ jersey.

The NFL is celebrating 100 years of football by giving fans the opportunity to win an Experience of a Lifetime. Other opportunities include a chance to win a leg day workout with New York Giants’ superstar running back Saquon Barkley. For Taylor and Matt, it was a day they will never forget with one of their favorite players. They even have a one of a kind wedding cake to commemorate the occasion.

Kelce has emerged as of one of the league’s best at his position. He scored 10 touchdowns last season which was second in the NFL among tight ends. At the wedding, Kelce might have even showed off some new moves that we could see in the end zone this season.

“I can’t show you what I’m about to do on the dance floor,” Kelce said in a video tweeted by the NFL. “I can’t give away my touchdown dances.”