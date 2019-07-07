Warriors Summer League Roster & Lineup: Jordan Poole Among Names to Watch

The Golden State Warriors typically don’t see the players from NBA Summer League action log big minutes during the regular season. But due to injuries and a few additional offseason moves, along with the emergence of one or two young players, that may change in 2019-20.

Obviously, Golden State’s young players still have plenty of time to impress this offseason, but the 2019 NBA Summer League is a great starting point. Among the Warriors’ many names in the mix in Las Vegas this year, they have first-round pick Jordan Poole along with second-round selection Eric Paschall.

We’re going to take a look at the Warriors roster and lineup for play through early July at the summer league.

Warriors Summer League Roster & Starting Lineup

*Notates expected starter, with roster courtesy of NBA.com. It’s worth noting that many teams will opt to change their starting lineups a bit throughout summer league play.

Ky Bowman, guard, rookie

Malik Dunbar, forward, rookie

Jacob Evans, guard, second year

Ebuka Izundu, center, rookie

Dedric Lawson, forward-center, rookie

Kevin McClain, guard, rookie

Eric Paschall, forward, rookie

Jordan Poole, guard, rookie

Davon Reed, guard-forward, third year

Malachi Richardson, guard-forward, fourth year

Brandon Sampson, guard, second year

Allen Smailagic, forward-center, rookie

Juan Toscano-Anderson, forward, rookie

Travis Wear, forward, third year

It’s worth noting that Jimmer Fredette also began the offseason as a part of Golden State’s summer league roster. As Mark Medina of The Mercury News reported, he opted to leave after two games to minimize his chance of injury while also weighing options to play overseason.

