WATCH: Reds & Pirates Clash in Bench Clearing Brawl

Towards the end of the game versus the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, both teams erupted at each other during a bench-clearing brawl.

The fight started after an on the mound meeting with Reds pitcher, Amir Garrett, who appeared to be having a heated conversation with his coach. Garrett then directed his attention towards the Pittsburgh bench and then charged towards the dugout.

Garrett waved his arm at the player he was charging at, seemingly encouraging a fight and then threw the first punch. After Garrett ran at the Pirates, a full-fledged brawl broke out between the two squads.

“Garrett goes in there punching. This is not a good scene at all,” a FOX Sports Ohio commentator said. “You could feel it brewing and brewing and brewing.”

After the initial scuffle settled down, Reds manager David Bell emerges from the middle of the pack as some Pirates personnel and a Reds player are shown holding him back as rage skipped across his face.

Although Bell was ejected earlier in the game, he emerged from the clubhouse to participate in the brawl, as the tensions eventually boiled over between the two teams from the rust-belt.

“There’s David Bell who came back out of the clubhouse, going after Clint Hurdle, evidently,” another Reds commentator said. Clint Hurdle is the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Watch the full video below:

The Reds' and Pirates' benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

After the Fight Settled down, Former Dodgers Phenom Yasiel Puig Reignighted the Brawl Just Moments after Being Traded to Cleveland

Yasiel Puig, who, moments earlier, was traded to the Cleveland Indians seemed to reignite the fight between the Reds and Pirates. Puig seemed to escape the grasp of a Reds bullpen catcher to confront Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick.

The announcement of Puig being traded across the state of Ohio was made just moments before the fight broke out. The Reds participated in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres that sent right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Reds, out-fielder Franmil Reyes, left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, third basemen Victor Nova and outfielder Yasiel Puig to the Indians and outfielder Taylor Trammell to the San Diego Padres, per CBS Sports.

What we know about monster Indians-Reds-Padres three-way trade, per sources: Cincinnati gets: RHP Trevor Bauer Cleveland gets: OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, OF Yasiel Puig, 3B Victor Nova (per @AJCassavell) San Diego gets: OF Taylor Trammell LHP Scott Moss also involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Puig was then ejected after being isolated from the fight by Pirates catcher Elías Díaz, marking his final game as a Cincinnati Red as a memorable one, to put it lightly.

The Fight Stemmed from an Incident in the 7th Inning

The brawl between the two teams derived from an incident that took place in the bottom of the seventh inning after Pirates pitcher Keone Kela threw over the head of Reds second baseman and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich.

Cincinnati’s first baseman Joey Votto and started barking each other prior to both benches being warned. But that warning was not apparently taken seriously as both benches swarmed around the initial charge made by Garrett.

Reds' Votto and Pirates' Kela barking and pointing at each other, it appears benches have been warned. Kela threw over head of Dietrich in B7, then appeared to yell something after Dietrich eventually struck out. — Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) July 31, 2019

This is not the first time the Pittsburgh Pirates have been involved in a brawl this season, as the team from the steel city has developed a reputation for being one of the more aggressive and physical teams this year. In fact, the Reds and Pirates cleared their benches earlier this year.

After the brawl cleared, the Pirates went to go on to hold on to their lead and win 11-4. Although the brawl was exciting, the season for both the Reds and the Pirates has been less than that as the two teams sit at fourth and fifth in the Central Division in the National League.