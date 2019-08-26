Andrew Luck Retires: Why XFL Career Not Unrealistic

Andrew Luck’s NFL days might be over, but there are rumors swirling that the former No. 1 overall pick could return to the gridiron — in the XFL.

It’s a wild thought that Luck would consider the opportunity after his shocking retirement, which he said was due to multiple injuries zapping his love for the game. However, if fans put on their heavily reenforced tinfoil hats it has some validity, which is why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk dug into the topic.

As Florio points out, Oliver Luck — Andrew Luck’s father — is the CEO and commissioner of the XFL. He was named to the position in June after previously having a leadership role at the NCAA.

“The XFL will be a labor of love as I get to combine my experiences as a player and executive,” Oliver Luck told ESPN after taking the job. “I’m thrilled to have this unique opportunity to reimagine the game that has been a constant in my life for 40 years.”

Andrew Luck Would Face Hurdles to Play in XFL

Even if his dad was able to dangle money worth being the face of the new spring-time league, there would be hurdles to overcome for Luck to land in the XFL. Florio — a former lawyer — cites paragraph 3 of the Stand Player Contract which says a team can go to court to block the effort of a football player to play for a different league. It reads:

“Without prior written consent of the Club, Player will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury. Player represents that he has special, exceptional and unique knowledge, skill, ability, and experience as a football player, the loss of which cannot be estimated with any certainty and cannot be fairly or adequately compensated by damages. Player therefore agrees that Club will have the right, in addition to any other right which Club may possess, to enjoin Player by appropriate proceedings from playing football or engaging in football-related activities other than for Club or from engaging in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury.”

Florio hints that the Colts not collecting the $24.8 million they are owed from Luck following his sudden retirement could have played a role in assuring he won’t be seeing time under center in the XFL anytime soon.

“It’s entirely possible that the Colts secured a renewed commitment from Luck to the notion that he can’t play for the XFL as part of the negotiated financial settlement,” Florio wrote.”

The XFL Currently Has One Player Under Contract: QB Landry Jones

To say Andrew Luck would be a huge splash for Vince McMahon’s upstart league is an understatement. The only player the XFL currently has under contract is former NFL journeyman QB, Landry Jones.

“We’re excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback,” Oliver Luck said in a statement. “He’s an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL.”

Jones, a former standout at the University of Oklahoma, started just five games in his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers and Jaguars. He was most recently cut by the Raiders, but never played a game with the team.

Here are the new names for the second iteration of the league. Its only full season ran in 2001 before folding.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

New York Guardians

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

D.C. Defenders

The XFL is expected to begin play on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, which is the weekend after Super Bowl 54. The regular season will span 10 weeks through April 12.

