O.J. Simpson Reacts at Fantasy Football Draft to Andrew Luck Retirement

The news of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s reported decision shook the NFL on Saturday night. While the 29-year-old has opted to call it a career after a number of injuries, it left fans and players stunned.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, explaining that Luck had informed the Colts he was retiring. Per Schefter, the quarterback is “mentally worn down, and now checking out.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Some fans were obviously disheartened by the news while others appeared to be angry. For the most part, fellow players wished Luck well as he moves forward. But one reaction stood out among the rest, and it came from O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson’s Reaction to Andrew Luck Retirement

It appears Simpson as in the middle of his fantasy football draft, or potentially near the end of it. Regardless, the former NFL player wasn’t happy with Luck’s announcement, as he apparently opted to draft the quarterback, as he revealed on Twitter.

Andrew Luck you couldn’t have shared that news before I drafted you an hour ago? #andrewluck @Colts pic.twitter.com/szGO2Dik2i — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 25, 2019

“Andrew Luck, what did I do to you? You could have retired an hour and a half ago before I picked you in my fantasy picks. I mean what did I do, baby? I’ve been a fan of yours. Why would you do this to me? Come out of retirement, I’m just saying.” Simpson said.

It’s fairly apparent that this is sarcasm from Simpson, who laughed a bit during the comments. He was almost certainly as shocked as the rest of the NFL world by the decision which Luck confirmed shortly after the initial report.

Andrew Luck Addresses Retirement Decision

While the news of Luck’s decision leaked during the Colts’ game on Saturday night, the quarterback spoke to the media to confirm his retirement. As ESPN’s Field Yates revealed, Luck explained that he hasn’t been able to live the life he wants to live which has taken the “joy out of this game.”

“I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game….the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.” Luck stated as Yates revealed on Twitter.

Luck has played in 86 games after being the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions throughout the span of his career.

After playing all 16 games in three-straight seasons to begin his career, Luck played in just seven games during the 2015 season due to injury. He also missed all of the 2017 season before returning to throw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018.

