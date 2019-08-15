Hall of Famer Wide Receiver Warns Not to Doubt Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are the real deal, according to Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

Carter went to bat for the Browns and Baker on FS1’s “First Things First” Thursday, providing reasons why the hype building in Cleveland is more than warranted thanks to Mayfield, general manager John Dorsey and others.

“What they have is real. They have what we are searching for,” Carter said. “We have a Heisman trophy winner, not like a bunch of other ones, who can actually play pro football. Wow, his skills adapt to the pro game. And he’s in a city where people would love to see a winner.”

Carter continued, citing the Browns young talent. According to Spotrac, the average on Cleveland’s roster is 25.67, which makes them the ninth youngest team in the league, not far off of the Chiefs (25.3) who are in the No. 1 spot.

“If you question Baker Mayfield and his ability, you’re wrong. If you question John Dorsey and his ability to build a competent team and hire a coach, you’re wrong,” he said. “I don’t see a more promising young roster in the NFL than what the Cleveland Browns have.”

Baker Mayfield ‘Born’ to be a Cleveland Brown

In recent days, Mayfield has shown his admiration for the city Cleveland, going as far to say he was born to be a Brown in an interview with Complex.

“I think that I was born to play here, and that’s where I can relate to the people of Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “The city has embraced me, that’s for sure. Just going back to mentality-wise, the work ethic that people here in Cleveland take pride in. I think it’s something that I’ve done my whole life, and so it just truly fits in. I think that I was born to play here, and that’s where I can relate to the people of Cleveland.”

Mayfield has always played with a chip on his shoulder as an underdog, but it’s been harder to embrace that role when he’s being mentioned in the MVP conversation and the Browns are among the most popular bets to win the Super Bowl. However, Baker always finds a way to generate some motivation.

“I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real,” Mayfield told Complex. “But we’ve got to go out there and take it one week at a time. We’re trying to win every week.”

Jim Rome Leading Campaign That Browns are ‘America’s Team’

Carter is not the only media member buying into the hype. Radio host and noted sports personality Jim Rome has been firmly on the bandwagon, even dubbing the Browns “America’s Team.”

Rome came away especially impressed from the Browns 30-10 preseason victory over the Redskins to open the exhibition season.

“The only question now is what parade route we take when we win the Super Bowl. Yes, I said we. Because this is America’s Team. And they showed you on Thursday night what they’re all about,” Rome said. “The Browns offense, I mean, America’s offense, came out on the opening drive against Washington and went no-huddle. Not only did they go no-huddle, but they told Washington they were going to go no-huddle, and they still carved up Washington.”

The Browns will have another joint practice on Thursday against the Colts before the teams meet up on Saturday for a preseason matchup.

