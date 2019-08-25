Baker Mayfield Drills Stone Cold Steve Austin With a Perfect Pass [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield just found his new top target — and it’s stunning.

In a recently released clip, Mayfield was caught throwing passes with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. The 54-year-old looks limber running routes, catching a pair of balls from the Browns record-setting QB.

“That’s what I’m taking about,” Austin yells after hauling in a pass and spiking it. “Medic!”

The best part of the clip, however, is the celebration Mayfield does, which emulates Stone Cold’s beer bash/chugging celebration.

“Sunglasses and all,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says in the video in awe. “Go get that celebration now.”

The reason Mayfield and Austin are hanging out is because the Browns QB is going to be a guest on his show “Straight Up Steve Austin,” on the USA Network. According to a release by USA Network, the former pro wrestler will visit with celebrities and “swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America.”

Baker is scheduled to appear on the the show on Monday.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Calls Baker Mayfield a ‘Class Act’

Mayfield apparently stunned wrestling legend Steve Austin with his charisma and “alpha” mentality when the two got to know each other this offseason.

Austin — known better by his wrestling persona Stone Cold — sang that praises of the Cleveland Browns second-year quarterback when TMZ caught up with him recently.

“That kid’s got such a presence about him,” he told the gossip site. “What a head on his shoulders and the way he puts things into perspective.

“As a young man, boy, I’ll tell you what, he has a lot of composure and a lot of ‘it’ factor, X-factor, very charismatic and very confident,” Austin said. “I really enjoyed spending time with that young man. And I wish Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield a tremendous season this year.”

Austin also spoke on the bum rap Mayfield gets for his past, which included a now-infamous night Arkansas where Mayfield was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

“He had that little slip up in Arkansas a lot of people like to bring up. Man, that one little action, this kid is a class act. Super savvy, very alpha. Guys rally around him because he’s such a gamer,” Austin said. “You know, he’s never been the chosen one, going from his high school days to having to walk onto Texas Tech and then to Oklahoma, then win the Heisman, then to get drafted No. 1. He always plays with that chip on his shoulder to throw such an accurate football.”

Steve Austin Gives Baker Mayfield A-Plus on Beer Chug

If there’s someone who should be the authority on beer chugging, it’s Steve Austin. And the former world heavyweight champ was very impressed the abilities Mayfield showed off at a Cleveland Indians game.

If you’ve been living under a rock, here’s the viral clip of Mayfield slamming down the beer after biting it open.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

While on the ESPN show Get Up, Stone Cold gave it a no doubt “A-Plus,” which Mayfield appreciated very much.

“Stone Cold Steve Austin approving it, it is pretty cool,” Mayfield said.

The Browns open the season on Sept. 8 against the Titans at home in FirstEnergy Stadium.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson: I’m Not a Loser