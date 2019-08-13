Bears Waive Wide Receiver Emanuel Hall

The Chicago Bears announced this morning that they waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall, the much-buzzed about undrafted free agent out of Missouri. There was a good deal of hype surrounding Hall, who noted after signing with the Bears that he had over 20 offers from other teams, but decided on Chicago because wide receivers coach Mike Furrey and the Bears “stood out” to him.

Through the draft and free agency, the Bears have built a very deep wide receiving corps, and many felt that Hall’s speed and skill gave him a shot at joining them. But his history with injuries likely kept him from earning a roster spot:

Seeing a few fans quote this tweet saying their team should pick Hall up. That he was cut on Aug. 13 with three preseason games remaining warrants some tough questions. Health was an issue for him in college, again now in the NFL. https://t.co/GX5860vZ5U — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 13, 2019

Hall dealt with frequent and recurring groin and hamstring injuries in his junior and senior seasons at Mizzou, and the Bears were well aware of these issues when they signed him. His early release suggests that the team must have seen other things they didn’t like in the speedy young wideout.

The Bears Waived Hall With Three Preseason Games Remaining…

The team releasing Hall with three more preseason games left to play certainly says a lot about his progress–or lack thereof. Hall was held out of OTAs after having a surgery similar to Trey Burton’s hernia surgery, and it seems he never really made his presence felt. There have been several young players who had breakout preseasons with the Bears–but Hall’s name was never listed among them.

It’s likely that with the emergence of second year wideout Javon Wims and the drafting of Riley Ridley, the Bears have a plan in place that doesn’t include Hall. Many felt as though the Bears could place Hall on the IR for a year to mend and get a feel for pro team dynamics, and then see how well he progressed a year down the road, but the Bears decided not to go that route. The timing of Hall’s release has also left many scratching their heads:

The Bears have waived undrafted rookie WR Emanuel Hall. Internally, there were high hopes for Hall back in the spring. Health has been a factor. But timing of release needs further explanation. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 13, 2019

Hall is the first significant preseason cut so far for the Bears, and Matt Nagy will likely comment on his release after the Bears’ closed practice at Halas Hall today. Heavy will keep you updated on all further developments.

READ NEXT: Javon Wims Among 5 Under The Radar Bears Slated to Make an Impact