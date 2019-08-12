Bulls’ Wendell Carter Could Be a ‘Top’ Player Says Knicks’ Bobby Portis

Wendell Carter Jr. had a promising rookie campaign.

The Bulls forward carved out a stat line of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

His season ended abruptly after tearing a ligament in his left thumb when he tripped over Lakers center, Tyson Chandler

“On the court, my first time going against some of the best basketball players in the world,” he told Scoop B Radio last month while also discussing Zenni’s Blokz glasses which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light.

“I feel like I grew on both ends of the spectrum. So it was definetely a lot for me to take in this whole year.”

Carter Jr. played in 44 games for the Bulls who finished last season with a 22-60 record.

The big man told Scoop B Radio that he’s excited for next season.

“I feel like defensively I played very well on the defensive end thoughout the season,” he said.

“I feel like offensively I deferred a lot. So this summer I want to work on being a very capable shooter from all three levels and being able to create my own shot.”

That veteran statement by Carter Jr. caught the eye of his ex-Bulls teammate, Bobby Portis.

Can ya see Wendell Carter Jr. creating his own shot, Mr. Portis?

“Yeah,” the newly minted Knick told me at Mike Morak’s Puma-sponsored Rumph Classic at LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA.

“He’s a hard worker, puts the time in. One thing about basketball guys, you put the time in and dedicate yourself to the game. You’re always going to raise to the top and I feel like he’s one of those guys.”

The Bulls have said that Wendel Carter Jr is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

“He has a huge upside,” Chicago Bulls executive vice president John Paxson told the Chicago Tribune in March.

“Wendell has to work on his body, get stronger, more physical. What he probably learned as a starter this year is some of the big bodies he goes up against every night can be difficult. (Magic center Nikola) Vucevic comes to mind for a couple of games that were physically difficult for him. We need him to be in the weight room working.”

The Bulls added versatile forward, Thaddeus Young to their roster this offseason.

The Bulls’ top option offensivly this past season was Zach LaVine.

A two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, he’s rebounded significantly after tearing his ACL in 2017 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine posted his best statistical numbers of his career with 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 games.

If Carter Jr. adds the offensive prowess that he’s capable of to the Bulls’ system, they could be an exciting ball club to watch.

As a sophomore at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, he averaged 21.3 points per game, 12.3 rebounds per game and 4.1 blocks while leading the 27-3 Knights to a 27-3 record and a Georgia 6AA regional title.

A five star recruit by Duke, Carter Jr. averaged 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest in his lone season with the Blue Devils. His game Against the Indiana Hoosiers stood out while with Duke where he posted an 18 point, 12 rebound outing despite being in foul trouble to lift Duke to a 91-81 win.