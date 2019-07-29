Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr. Wants to Be Better Scorer, Create Own Shot

It is rare these days to hear an NBA player say that they want to become a better offensive player because they were so focused on their defense.

When such is said, said player should be highlighted.

Insert Chicago Bulls big man, Wendell Carter Jr.

In between discussing Zenni Optical’s Zenni Blokz which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light in the video below, Carter Jr. was candid with the Scoop B Radio Podcast about his rookie year.

He believes his rookie year was a growth year.

“On the court, my first time going against some of the best basketball players in the world,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“So I feel like I grew on both ends of the spectrum. So it was definetely a lot for me to take in this whole year.”

Indeed.

During his rookie season with the Bulls, the Duke product played in 44 games.

His season ended after he tore a ligament in his left thumb when he tripped over Lakers center, Tyson Chandler.

Despite the injury, Carter Jr carved out a stat line of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

The Bulls said Carter is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

“He has a huge upside,” Chicago Bulls executive vice president John Paxson told the Chicago Tribune in March.

“Wendell has to work on his body, get stronger, more physical. What he probably learned as a starter this year is some of the big bodies he goes up against every night can be difficult. (Magic center Nikola) Vucevic comes to mind for a couple of games that were physically difficult for him. We need him to be in the weight room working.”

Carter Jr. is hard at work with a goal in mind to get better.

“Just being more aggressive on the offensive end,” Carter Jr. told Scoop B Radio.

“I feel like defensively I played very well on the defensive end thoughout the season. I feel like offensively I deferred a lot. So this summer I want to work on being a very capable shooter from all three levels and being able to create my own shot.”

After ending this past season with a 22-60 record and finishing 13th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls added versatile forward, Thaddeus Young to their roster.

The Bulls’ top option offensivly this past season was Zach LaVine. A two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, he’s rebounded significantly after tearing his ACL in 2017 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine posted his best statistical numbers of his career with 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 games. If Carter Jr. adds the offensive prowess that he’s capable of to the Bulls’ system, they could be an exciting ball club to watch.

As a sophomore at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, he averaged 21.3 points per game, 12.3 rebounds per game and 4.1 blocks while leading the 27-3 Knights to a 27-3 record and a Georgia 6AA regional title.

A five star recruit by Duke, Carter Jr. averaged 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest in his lone season with the Blue Devils. His game Against the Indiana Hoosiers stood out while with Duke where he posted an 18 point, 12 rebound outing despite being in foul trouble to lift Duke to a 91-81 win.