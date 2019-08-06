WATCH: Video Surfaces of Sanders-Sutton Training Camp Skirmish

Video surfaced on Twitter Monday night showing the fisticuffs that took place between Denver Broncos wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton.

A Broncos fan in attendance at training camp, by happenchance, caught the fight on film amid the team portion of practice. And this was no wimpy, pushing-and-shoving match.

As multiple accounts relayed in real time, Sanders was throwing legitimate haymakers at Sutton, who impressively dodged the onslaught, from what we can deduce.

Take a look:

Video has surfaced showing the fight between #Broncos WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton. pic.twitter.com/5AXPGc255V — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) August 6, 2019

@RandomG38704415, who was behind the camera, wrote on Twitter: “I happened to catch a part of the #EmmanuelSanders and #CoutlandSutton fight at #BroncosCamp, I was filming 11 on 11s and completely didn’t realize I caught the fight until watching the film from today.”

Fans are media are prohibited from recording such drills, which explains why no other videos of the brawl have emerged.

But this 15 seconds was enough to justify head coach Vic Fangio’s condemnation — and rare attempt at humor.

“As you well know being an ex-receiver, there are a bunch of divas in there at times. Were you one of those?” Fangio rhetorically asked former Broncos receiver-turned-104.3 The Fan analyst Brandon Stokley. “Hopefully it’s just a rare episode. If it continues then I think it’s a problem.”

Sanders, Sutton Bury Hatchet

According to Denver defensive back Kareem Jackson, Fangio made the brawling wideouts “kiss and make up,” on the spot, following their skirmish.

It worked, as Sanders and Sutton held a brief press conference — together — at the conclusion of Tuesday’s practice, during which they assured the masses that “we’re family.”

“We went to the same school (SMU), grew up in the same area,” Sanders said, via 9News’ Mike Klis. “It was a miscommunication, that’s just what it is but at the end of the day we’re back on the same page trying to be the best receivers in the world. Sometimes in failure there’s growth and I feel like me and him have grown through this in terms bringing that dog out of us even more and just ready to win and ready to tear it up.”

“What Emmanuel said was right on point,” Sutton added. “We’re brothers at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Flacco Makes a Funny

Broncos starting quarterback Joe Flacco was among the first to intervene in Monday’s melee, but once the dust settled, he noted how rare it was that two players from the same depth chart threw hands.

Not that he can relate …

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a fight in football uniform. I usually run away when I see the pack going on. I’m heading in the other direction,” Flacco joked Tuesday.



