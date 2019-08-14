Fight Breaks Out at Browns Joint Practice With Colts

Joint practices usually mean one thing — fights. And the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts found that out in a hurry during their combined session on Wednesday.

Toward the end of practice, Browns safety Tigie Sankoh got into a pushing and shoving match with Colts running back D’Onta Foreman. There were allegedly some big punches thrown, according to Tyler Kraft of the IndyStar.

Big fight just broke out between the #Colts offense and #Browns defense. D’Onta Foreman was in the middle of it for the Colts, throwing big punches. He’s been pulled off to the side. Teams are resuming business as usual. — Tyler Kraft (@bytylerkraft) August 14, 2019

There likely won’t be any film of the fracas emerging since the Colts don’t allowing filming in their 11-on-11 sessions.

Sankoh was signed by Cleveland as an international player out of England. Previously he represented the London Warriors in the British American Football League. He’ll be fighting to make the 53-man roster this season.

Foreman is in his third year in the NFL out of Texas. He was waived by the Houston Texans this offseason before quickly being swooped up by the Colts. He ran the ball 78 times for 327 yards and one touchdown during his rookie season, but missed the final six game and most of last year coming back from the injury. He’s embracing what has been labeled a “fresh start” in Indy.

“I never played outside of Texas, never played on the team more than three hours away from my hometown. So, me being way out here, it’s definitely different for me, definitely a different vibe from Houston,” Foreman said. “Things didn’t work out with Houston, but I’m here now, great organization, great people, great vibes, and I’m looking forward to being here.”

Browns Have Embraced Physical Camp Under Freddie Kitchens

The Browns had a scrap of their own when the pads went on at training camp as defensive end Chad Thomas got into an extended scuffle with tight end Pharaoh Brown. The two got into a shoving match before teammates separated them.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter caught the incident on video.

DE Chad Thomas not happy pic.twitter.com/GBXfqJtxJs — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 28, 2019

Cooler heads might have prevailed, but there was still punishment to be served for the incident. Kitchens made the entire team run gassers following the fight.

Thomas apparently wasn’t too happy about it. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported that Thomas — a player battling for a roster spot — flipped off a fan who yelled at him say, “Come on 92, hustle.”

At Colts camp, there was no running involved following the tussle between Sankoh and Foreman.

Kitchens, who has many times said he wants his team to be among the most physical in the league, has enjoyed the way his players have embraced a different style of camp.

“This has been a pretty tough camp for these guys,” Kitchens said. “I think it has been kind of a culture shock, but I think they have embraced it. Now, it’s just a matter of going in and seeing what you got against someone else. Wednesday and Thursday are not going to make or break our season, but it is going to give us a little barometer of where we are at from a physical standpoint.”

Many Stars Limited For Browns Against Colts in Practice

Among the names not going fill tilt in practice for the Browns were Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward. They worked some in individual drills, but were limited in one-on-ones and in the team drills.

However, much like the preseason game against the Redskins, that didn’t stop the Browns defense from “torching.”

We’re 45 minutes into practice and the Browns’ offense – without Odell and Landry – is torching the Colts’ secondary. You may now commence with your overreactions. Go! — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 14, 2019

Most of the Browns starters didn’t play more than a series against the Redskins last week, and it’s unknown how much run they’ll get against the Colts when the teams suit up on Saturday.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Defends Sexuality Again After New Underwear Photo Drops [LOOK]