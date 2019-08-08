Browns Running Back Depth Chart Following Duke Johnson Trade

The Cleveland Browns granted running buck Duke Johnson Jr. his request on Thursday, trading the disgruntled running back to the Houston Texans for a draft pick.

The deal is reportedly for a fourth round pick that could become a third round pick if Johnson plays more than 10 games. It was a hefty price for the Texans to pay for Johnson, who has functioned mostly as the Browns third down back since entering the league in 2015. He’s never had more than 379 yards rushing.

The #Browns got a fourth-rounder that can become a third rounder for Duke Johnson. If it does become a third, I believe it will be the highest RB compensation since Trent Richardson went for a first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2019

Here are some trades for running backs over the last few years as a reference point.

2019: Eagles trade a sixth-round pick for Chicago’s Jordan Howard

2018: Browns get a fifth-round pick from Jacksonville in return for Carlos Hyde

2017: Oakland gets Marshawn Lynch from Seattle for a sixth-round pick

2016: Tennessee trades a sixth-round pick for Eagles back DeMarco Murray

2015: Bills acquire LeSean McCoy for linebacker Kiko Alonso

2014: Eagles trade for Saints’ RB Darren Sproles in exchange for a fifth-round pick

2013: Browns send Trent Richardson to Colts for first-round pick

Johnson asked for a trade after the Browns announced they were bringing on free agent and 2017 NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following disturbing video of him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel being made public. Johnson has spent his entire four-year career with the Browns.

Last season, Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns. He does most of his damage in the passing game. Johnson had 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground and both his number of carries and catches were career lows.

Nick Chubb is Atop the Browns Depth Chart

For his second year in Cleveland, Nick Chubb is firmly installed as the starter for the Browns. He has been healthy this training camp, has looked sharp in his reps and has continued to improve on his pass catching out of the backfield.

Chubb, a Georgia product, started nine games last season, rushing for 996 yards. He would have eclipsed the much sought after 1,000-yard mark, but had his final carry of his rookie season go for a five-yard loss, knocking him back into the triple digits. He has his head coach Freddie Kitchens firmly on his side.

“Let me tell you something about Nick Chubb, and it sums it up for him. He went over 1,000 yards and then the next carry was for a loss of three or four – I do not know the specifics – and not a word was mentioned about it, not a word. I even apologized to him, but not a word was mentioned about going up and under 1,000 after he had 1,000,” Kitchens said. “That tells you what Nick Chubb is, what he is here for and how he approaches the game, and what the game is about for him. It is about winning. It is about winning a championship. It is about putting yourself in the best position possible to succeed individually and collectively as a team.”

Chubb also caught 20 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns, but is expected to have a bigger role in the receiving game this year, especially with Johnson now gone.

Kareem Hunt Brings New Wrinkle, But Will Miss Half the Season With Ban

Hunt has racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by the Chiefs last season.

He’s been complimentary of his next backfield buddy Chubb so far.

“Chubb is a beast. He’s a freak. The guy runs hard and I respect his game a bunch. I love the way he runs the football.”

The Browns decided to take a chance this offseason when signing Hunt, who is looking for a second chance after a disturbing incident where he was caught on video kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel. General manager John Dorsey had a previous relationship with Hunt, having drafted him in Kansas City, which helped to Browns feel comfortable in bringing him aboard.