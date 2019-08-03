Odell Beckham Hyped For First Run Out of the Tunnel With Browns [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially debuted on the Cleveland Browns home turf.

The star wide receiver, who came over to the Browns via a blockbuster trade in the offseason, busted out of the tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium with his teammates for the first time on Saturday for the Orange and Brown scrimmage to a loud applause from the packed crowd.

Check out the video of OBJ sprinting into action courtesy of Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com.

OBJ enters FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Browns. #Browns pic.twitter.com/skgsiED0o3 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 3, 2019

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Shortly after the scrimmage started, Beckham made a big grab.

Odell Beckham Building Bond With Baker Mayfield

A key for this offseason for the Browns has been quarterback Baker Mayfield and Beckham building some chemistry on the field. So far, it’s seemed to be no problem at all for the duo.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

The feeling of admiration is mutual between Beckham and Mayfield. The outspoken pass-catcher has praised his QB multiple times this offseason.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”