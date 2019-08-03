Odell Beckham Hyped For First Run Out of the Tunnel With Browns [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially debuted on the Cleveland Browns home turf.
The star wide receiver, who came over to the Browns via a blockbuster trade in the offseason, busted out of the tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium with his teammates for the first time on Saturday for the Orange and Brown scrimmage to a loud applause from the packed crowd.
Check out the video of OBJ sprinting into action courtesy of Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com.
Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.
Shortly after the scrimmage started, Beckham made a big grab.
Odell Beckham Building Bond With Baker Mayfield
A key for this offseason for the Browns has been quarterback Baker Mayfield and Beckham building some chemistry on the field. So far, it’s seemed to be no problem at all for the duo.
“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”
The feeling of admiration is mutual between Beckham and Mayfield. The outspoken pass-catcher has praised his QB multiple times this offseason.
“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”
With a new No. 1 option, Mayfield is going to be every more dangerous than he was during his stellar rookie season. In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.
Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Excited to be Reunited
Someone OBJ is having no problem building a bond with is Jarvis Landry, one of his best friends and his college teammate at LSU.
No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons than Landry, who’s racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career on 481 receptions. He’s also made four Pro Bowls, including last season.
“I feel like a little kid, how much excitement I have to be back with this guy who changed my life forever,” Beckham said during his training camp press conference. “He’s truly inspired me to be who I am, be the man that I am. This is one of the best men that I know in my entire life. Just to be reunited with him feels great.”
Kareem Hunt Active for Browns Scrimmage
After missing the first eight practices with a groin injury, Kareem Hunt will be on the field when the Cleveland Browns rev things up for the Orange and Brown scrimmage.
It was announced that the running back would be participating in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium just before kickoff.
Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported the following players were not practicing: WR Damion Ratley, CB Tavierre Thomas, CB Phillip Gaines, RB Duke Johnson, RB Trayone Gray, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Genard Avery, LB Adarius Taylor, TE Seth DeValve, TE Demetrius Harris, DT Brian Price, DE Chad Thomas and DT Sheldon Richardson.
