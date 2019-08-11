Browns Star Jarvis Landry Drops Cryptic Tweet About ‘Respect’

Something has set Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry off.

Landry sent out a cryptic tweet on Saturday, hinting that he’s not too happy about a situation, noting that it has to do with respect.

“I treat everyone with the same respect,” Landry wrote. “But I ain’t no suka #OpenYaEyes.”

I treat everyone with the same respect… But I ain’t no suka #OpenYaEyes — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 10, 2019

Landry doesn’t fit the role of a diva wide receiver and is usually not one to make waves in the media. But with all the attention around his best friend and new Browns star Odell Beckham Jr., Landry has been routinely under appreciated when the team’s talent is discussed.

Jarvis Landry Is in a League of His Own Among Wide Receivers

Landry had spent his first four seasons in Miami before being traded to the Browns for a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year. That was a bargain bin price for a wide receiver with elite talent and unlike anyone Cleveland currently had on its roster.

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons than Landry, who’s racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career on 481 receptions. Landry, 26, has made the Pro Bowl four times and led the league in receptions in 2017. Beckham is one of the few receivers in the league that could overshadow him.

Contract Talk Could Have Jarvis Landry Upset

Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com broke down the the spending habits of the Browns and — not so surprisingly — it turns out the team ranks No. 1 in money committed to the wide receiver position.

This is due to the contracts of Beckham and Landry. Beckham is due $17 million this season and Jarvis Landry $14 million. Quite the haul for the former LSU teammates.

The curious thing with Landry is that the team has an out next season to part ways with the receiver with minimal financial repercussions. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com explains:

“The Browns have a potential out in 2020 that would make it a two-year extension worth $34.05 million, with $4.5 million in dead cap money. Landry has no fully guaranteed money after this season, except for his $13 million salary in 2020 becoming guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. Technically, the Browns could walk way after this season with only that $4.5 million in dead cap space.”

Chris Fedor, a local radio host in Cleveland and a writer for Cleveland.com, recently got some backlash online for mentioning that Landry could be the player the Browns part ways with as they eye the need to ink their young talent to future contracts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, pass-rusher Myles Garrett and corner Denzel Ward will all need new contracts soon enough, which will be hard to do with both Landry and OBJ making big bucks.

Higgins is a baller. Browns going to have tough decisions in a few months. Good problem to have. But someone will likely have to go. It COULD be Landry… https://t.co/TSpNgGwekX — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 9, 2019

Is Landry really upset because of a barely boiling take on his future? Probably not. But whatever is on Landry’s mind was big enough from him to let the public know that he’s “no suka.”

