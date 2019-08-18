Cedric Benson’s Bears’ Career: Ranking RB’s 5 Best Games

The football world was rocked Sunday with the news that former NFL running back Cedric Benson had passed away suddenly at the age of 36. Reports from KXAN in Austin say Benson and a female companion who was with him were both killed when a mini-van struck their motorcycle while crossing an intersection.

Benson was the fourth overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL draft, and he went on to spend the majority of his career in Cincinnati with the Bengals. He played five games for Green Bay in 2012 before retiring after the season. After hearing news of his passing, several former teammates took to social media to express their condolences:

Woke up to the horrible news of Cedric Benson's passing. My heart aches for him and his family. Sending love, peace and blessings their way. Gone way too soon my brother. Rest well young King. You will truly be missed….🙏🏿 #GoneButNeverForgotten #BearDown pic.twitter.com/lxFhAduZ8c — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 18, 2019

Benson was only with the Bears for three seasons, from 2005-2007, and while he didn’t have his best seasons with them, (his best years were in Cincinnati from 2008-2011) he certainly had some memorable games while in a Bears uniform. Benson also had what was perhaps his most memorable game while playing against the Bears. Here’s a look at Cedric Benson’s top five games as a Bear–including one of which that was actually against his former team:

1. Bears @ Bengals: October 25, 2009:

In his first game against the team that drafted him in the first round and later released him, Benson had his best career game statistically. He ran for 189 yards on 37 carries with a 5.1 yard average per rush and a touchdown to top it all off:

Cedric Benson had a career high 189 yards with the #Bengals against the #Bears in 2009, here's some of the highlights [@FourVerticals_]pic.twitter.com/wr6UtKC6GQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

Benson had 1,251 yards that season, which was also a career high. The Bengals routed the Bears 45-10 that game, which had to feel good for Benson.

2. Bears @ Saints: November 6, 2005

Benson played in only nine games his rookie season in 2005, but his most memorable one was a sign of things to come and reminiscent of his college days at Texas. In a close game the Bears won by a score of 20-17, Benson carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. His strength and burst became evident when he rushed for a game-long 36-yarder, breaking several tackles as he went.

Benson played much more the following season with the Bears, and was a key member of their backfield paired with Thomas Jones. The Bears went to the Super Bowl that season but lost to the Colts.

3. November 18, 2007: Bears @ Seahawks

In a close and competitive game against the Seahawks, Benson brought the goods. The Bears lost 23-30, but Benson was a big reason why they were in the game at all.

He carried the ball 11 times for 89 yards (that’s a whopping 8.1 yard average!) highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline after breaking free of multiple tackles.

4. September 16, 2007: Chiefs @ Bears

In a relatively easy win against Kansas City, Benson showed he could be an every down back by providing durability and tough running. He carried the ball 24 times for 101 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in the Bears’ 20-10 victory.

This was one of Benson’s most complete games for the Bears (he also hauled in a pass for nine yards) and it provided a glimpse of the type of back he would be for the Bengals in subsequent seasons.

5. December 31, 2006: Packers @ Bears

The Bears dropped this one to the Packers, with a final score of 26-7, but Benson was a bright spot for the Bears. Benson had 13 carries against Green Bay, and that’s all he needed to break the 100 yard mark.

Benson finished the game with 109 yards–averaging a gaudy 8.4 yards per carry–and he also had a nice catch in which he scampered for 22 yards.

Bears fans also fondly recall Benson sealing the Bears 2006 NFC Championship win against the Saints with this nice touchdown run: