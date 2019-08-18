BREAKING: Cedric Benson, Former NFL Back, Dead at 36

Cedric Benson, the former No. 4 pick to the Chicago Bears and longtime NFL running back, has passed away. He was 36. The initial report came from Dov Kleiman, who confirmed the news through a Facebook post made by Benson’s brother Dominic.

“Cedric Benson’s brother posted to confirm the news about his brother,” Kleiman tweeted. “It was reportedly a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas.”

Dominic “Eye” Benson commented in the thread that “My brother gone.”

Cedric Benson's brother posted to confirm the news about his brother. It was reportedly a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/EL3saAn77D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

CBS Austin also reports a motorcycle accident with two people dead. It describes the two victims as a “a man and a woman in their 30’s.”

A spokesperson with the police department states that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on RM 2222 when it struck the white minivan that was pulling out of Mount Bonnell onto the roadway. The two people who died on scene were on the motorcycle, the spokesperson said.

It is not confirmed that Benson is the male victim in this crash, but his age matches the report and Kleiman noted that the cause of death was a motorcycle accident.

Benson was an All-American and Doak Walker Award winner at Texas in 2004. The Bears drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His most successful seasons came with the Bengals from 2009-11, where he eclipsed 1,000 yards each time.

He finished his career with 6,017 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

This is a developing story.